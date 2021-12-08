Unhappy turkeys have spread to wider emerging markets





The world’s largest emerging markets have avoided contagion from the implosion of the Turkish currency, but other threats are on the horizon.

Emerging markets such as Russia, Mexico, and Brazil are notoriously volatile and likely to be hit when any one falters. So far, however, Turkey’s problems have been contained. A series of unorthodox rate cuts have plunged its economy into a spiral without causing much damage elsewhere.

The Turkish lira has fallen, depreciating 35% against the dollar in the fourth quarter so far. The country’s debt has resulted in a sharp rise in yields on bonds denominated in dollars and lira. Its yield curve is increasingly inverted, signaling that the economic recession is deepening. But the rapid deterioration of economic conditions in the country is seen as an isolated incident caused by the erratic behavior of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, investors and analysts said. The other major emerging market currencies remained relatively stable. Unlike Turkey, most of its peers have raised their interest rates this year, attracting capital from foreign investors. Another factor is protecting them: Unlike in the past, emerging market investors moved away from Turkey for some time and therefore were not affected by the currency spiral. A typical way of contagion would be for emerging market investors to sell assets in other areas to offset losses. But because they no longer have much exposure to Turkey, there was no hard sell, said Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics. Foreign investors own much less Turkish assets than in the past. Non-resident government bond holdings have more than halved since the end of 2019, from $ 16.1 billion to $ 7.8 billion as of September 15, according to data from Refinitiv. For equities, foreign investors have held almost 40% less since then. The steady decline in the pound’s value has also eroded the weight of Turkish assets in emerging market benchmarks. They represent 1.1% of the JPMorgans GBI-EM Global Diversified bond index, against 5% at the end of 2018. In the MSCI Emerging Markets stock index, it is 0.2%. This means that passive investors who follow benchmarks also hold less Turkish assets. Yet overall, there is some concern in emerging markets about the US Federal Reserve’s plans to tighten monetary policy. A broad index of developing country sovereign bond spreads, a measure of the extra yield they pay over Treasuries, was recently at its highest level in a year, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. The Fed signaled last week that it was preparing to step up tapering, which could open the door for an interest rate hike sooner. This is likely attracting yield-seeking capital from the riskier regions of the world to the United States, analysts say. It also pushed the dollar higher, with the WSJ Dollar Index hitting a 15-month high on November 24 and continuing to move closer. This makes it harder for governments and companies with high dollar debt to pay it off, especially those with weaker economies and balance sheets. At the same time, growth is slowing in China, the biggest consumer of raw materials that constitute a significant share of the exports of many developing countries. Assets in emerging markets can also be under pressure as populations in developing countries tend to be less vaccinated than in the West, increasing the risks of another debilitating wave of Covid-19. We are going through the worst macroeconomic scenario for emerging markets, said Gustavo Medeiros, head of research at Ashmore Group. Economies like Mexico often experience the spillover effects of turbulence in other emerging markets.

There have been net outflows of emerging market debt funds in the past three consecutive weeks, according to EPFR data. Equity and currency funds are more mixed, attracting $ 2.4 billion last week. Many central banks in emerging markets have learned to be more proactive, which has allowed their markets to remain more stable, said Nick Eisinger, head of active emerging markets strategies at Vanguard. Often in the past that would be a reaction, he said. While it can be argued that in this fragile recovery, tightening is not the ideal situation. The policy of the Turkish central bank is an outlier, but some investors are still trading Turkish assets and are hoping for a change of government that would lead to a normalization of economic policy. Mr Eisinger still holds long-term Turkish government bonds, betting that shorter-term bonds will take most of the heat if the country’s problems accelerate. It’s a job that went well, he said. Reading it will be a huge trade if politics become more normal. It’s really cheap, but the risk is always that it could get cheaper. Write to Anna Hirtenstein at [email protected] Corrections and amplifications

The Turkish economic crisis followed a series of interest rate cuts. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that these were rate increases. (Corrected December 8)

