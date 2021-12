Scottish nationalists threaten brick through window of chef who gave Boris Johnson a pudding

She said she was then quickly inundated with abusive private messages from independence supporters that left her in tears and petrified. It was horrible, she told the Courier. Who would have thought that a clootie dumpling could have caused this? I was told I was a traitor, that I could put a brick in my van. Another warned me not to walk down a dark alley. I can’t say some of the words. Another post was not a direct threat of harm but was verbally horrible. I was in tears and petrified and no longer checked the Facebook messages on my phone. She said a dozen orders were also canceled, including a large bespoke order, although interest in her business increased after other Scots, disgusted by her treatment, bought dumplings as a sign of support. The Festive Downing Street Market was designed to showcase UK businesses that export their products internationally. Ms. Maddoxs’ firm, Clootie McToot, was one of 12 participants. Other businesses included a Welsh cheese maker and a Northern Irish snack company. Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservative MSP, said the episode was just the latest example of Scottish companies being attacked by nationalists. Apartheid in South Africa Previous targets include Tunnocks, a confectionery company famous for its tea cakes and caramel wafers, after changing its brand to call itself British in some markets. Meanwhile, John Mason, an SNP MSP, previously said he was boycotting Barrhead Travel, the Scottish company, as its owner warned of the economic risks of independence ahead of the 2014 referendum. He compared its stance on boycotts targeting South Africa during the apartheid era. It is utter shame that this hardworking businesswoman has had to endure personal attacks because of a perfect opportunity to promote her products, Fraser said. He brought to light the worst excesses of nationalism. Too often, they attack companies or threaten to boycott simply because they do not agree with the people they meet. Those at the top of the SNP, including Nicola Sturgeon, must condemn this appalling abuse which has absolutely no place in a healthy debate in Scotland. Ms Maddox said the party market was apolitical and that she would also have been happy to attend an event hosted by Ms Sturgeon. She started selling clootie dumplings at a farmers market and opened her shop in Abernethy, near Perth, in 2018. She employs nine people and the company produces 20,000 dumplings a year. Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney tweeted that the attacks on the company were totally unacceptable and said Ms Maddox should be allowed to continue running a great business with a fabulous product.

