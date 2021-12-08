Boris Johnson told to step down today over Christmas party after shocking video leaked

Boris Johnson was ordered to resign today after leaked images were released showing Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party they subsequently denied having taken place.

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford is urging the Prime Minister to step aside ahead of the Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons this midday if the claims about the last Christmas party are true.

In footage obtained by ITV News, Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton and Councilor Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were caught on camera joking about a ‘fictitious’ party in Downing Street in December 2020 .

Stratton is seen answering questions during a mock press conference on December 22 about a party the previous Friday – the date of the alleged Covid-breaking rally that dozens of colleagues are said to have attended as indoor social mixing was banned in London under Level 3 Restrictions.







(Image: ITV)



Johnson has been criticized from all quarters, with the SNP calling on him to step down.

Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “He’s a Prime Minister who can’t seem to tell the difference between right and wrong.

“He’s a prime minister who doesn’t seem to know the truth when she hits him in the face.

“I can tell you that, like many other MPs I have spoken to, we have received a lot of emails from frankly appalled constituents. They did the right thing, they saw loved ones die in the process. ‘hospital.

“People couldn’t celebrate Christmas, couldn’t see their loved ones, couldn’t see their parents, parents couldn’t see their children, grandchildren.

“Here we have a Prime Minister who has ignored his own rules. He has to admit that he has lost the confidence of the people, that the people are frankly alarmed.

“There is no doubt that the Prime Minister should go and he should go today, he should go before the Prime Minister’s questions.”

The leaked video also showed Oldfield questioning Stratton about the “Twitter reports” about the party.

He asked: “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?”

Stratton replied “I have come home” before wondering what the correct answer should be.

During the rehearsal, filmed as part of a later abandoned plan for Stratton to conduct televised press briefings, an assistant is heard saying, “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and cheese. wine.”

“Are the cheese and the wine okay? It was a business meeting,” Stratton replied, laughing in the room.

Stratton then noted “this is on record,” adding, “This fictional party was a business meeting… and it was not socially distanced.”

Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers are reviewing the leaked video in connection with “suspected violations” of coronavirus regulations.

Responding to the ITV report, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules were followed at all times.”

To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.