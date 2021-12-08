Politics
Boris Johnson told to step down today over Christmas party after shocking video leaked
Boris Johnson was ordered to resign today after leaked images were released showing Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party they subsequently denied having taken place.
SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford is urging the Prime Minister to step aside ahead of the Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons this midday if the claims about the last Christmas party are true.
In footage obtained by ITV News, Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton and Councilor Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were caught on camera joking about a ‘fictitious’ party in Downing Street in December 2020 .
Stratton is seen answering questions during a mock press conference on December 22 about a party the previous Friday – the date of the alleged Covid-breaking rally that dozens of colleagues are said to have attended as indoor social mixing was banned in London under Level 3 Restrictions.
Johnson has been criticized from all quarters, with the SNP calling on him to step down.
Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “He’s a Prime Minister who can’t seem to tell the difference between right and wrong.
“He’s a prime minister who doesn’t seem to know the truth when she hits him in the face.
“I can tell you that, like many other MPs I have spoken to, we have received a lot of emails from frankly appalled constituents. They did the right thing, they saw loved ones die in the process. ‘hospital.
“People couldn’t celebrate Christmas, couldn’t see their loved ones, couldn’t see their parents, parents couldn’t see their children, grandchildren.
“Here we have a Prime Minister who has ignored his own rules. He has to admit that he has lost the confidence of the people, that the people are frankly alarmed.
“There is no doubt that the Prime Minister should go and he should go today, he should go before the Prime Minister’s questions.”
The leaked video also showed Oldfield questioning Stratton about the “Twitter reports” about the party.
He asked: “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?”
Stratton replied “I have come home” before wondering what the correct answer should be.
During the rehearsal, filmed as part of a later abandoned plan for Stratton to conduct televised press briefings, an assistant is heard saying, “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and cheese. wine.”
“Are the cheese and the wine okay? It was a business meeting,” Stratton replied, laughing in the room.
Stratton then noted “this is on record,” adding, “This fictional party was a business meeting… and it was not socially distanced.”
Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers are reviewing the leaked video in connection with “suspected violations” of coronavirus regulations.
Responding to the ITV report, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules were followed at all times.”
To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.
Stay up to date with all the latest stories from Pierre Davidson.
As a live political editor at Daily check-in he covers politics in Holyrood, Westminster and local councils.
Give him a follow up if you want to keep up to date with what’s going on in the political world.
To follow Pierre, click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-told-resign-today-25643441
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]