Joe Biden must capitalize on his dialogue with Xi Jinping

The writer is a former president of the World Bank and author of “America in the World”

In the aftermath of the recent video conference between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Washington faces a dilemma: how to engage Beijing when top Biden officials say the engagement has failed?

American political opinion ranges from fear of China’s rise to warning of Beijing’s internal weaknesses, but in any case, the prevailing consensus on both sides is to fight.

National Security Council strategists Jake Sullivan and Kurt Campbell have sought, in the run-up to the 2020 election, to distance themselves from previous Clinton-Obama ties to China. And Chinese NSC expert Rush Doshi this year published a book preaching a doctrine of diplomatic predestination: China has a decades-long plan to achieve global hegemony, leaving the United States no chance to work with it. she.

There is a problem with such thinking, however, evidenced by the recent statement on China by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. Tai concluded that neither the trade talks nor the app had worked and that the failure of Donald Trump’s deal had failed. But she offered no idea what the administration should do next.

For ten months, the Biden team postponed the issue of Chinese policy, pointing to efforts on the home front or taking steps to reestablish ties with the allies. For example, the Aukus Pact with Australia and the UK promises deeper defense technology cooperation and more Allied nuclear submarines in the Pacific.

The administration has also turned to domestic politics. After the new team used rhetorical explosions to demonstrate its “harshness,” China returned the favor. The substantial exchanges withered; relations fell apart.

When Biden recognized the dangers of deepening antagonism, he reached out to Xi with a la carte approach, suggesting climate talks. Xi was delayed because he faced a sensitive central committee plenum on his way to his third term. More importantly, Xi was signaling to Washington that Beijing wanted a comprehensive approach to Sino-US relations.

The eventual Biden-Xi meeting did not result in a peace agreement or even a ceasefire; it was more of a break. The Chinese affirmed their framework of principles, priorities, points of consensus and Taiwan.

For their part, Biden strategists could say what they didn’t want – containment, cold war and conflict over Taiwan – but were afraid to say what they want from the relationship. They are just responsive.

John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, made an exception to the no-engagement policy: he acknowledged that a successful Biden climate policy depended on cooperation with China.

Biden must now decide whether to rely on his dialogue with Xi. The United States and China should explore possible mutual interests – climate and carbon; recovery from the pandemic and future biosecurity; reciprocity and trade rules in a new world of industrial policies; international financial flows and resilience to inevitable shocks; growth in developing economies, including debt restructuring; mutual deterrence and security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific; and the management of technology and data decoupling.

The president is expected to complement this agenda by strengthening US military capabilities and speaking out on human rights, though the impact of his words will depend on America’s own example.

Biden’s domestic enemies will attack any distance from the confrontation with China, but he will have to choose between indulging their fears or achieving results. It’s time for a debate on US goals with China – other than regime change.

The United States must recognize that the other side also gets a vote. I suspect that the continuity of the Trump-Biden policy has persuaded Beijing that the United States cannot accept the rise of China. The gap will be the new constant.

Xi thinks the East is on the rise and the West is on the decline. Instead of waiting for US decoupling, China will decoupling on its own terms. Therefore, Xi became less interested in cooperative dialogue; his priority is to avoid miscalculations and mistakes that could lead to conflict, especially as he is preparing for the important Chinese Communist Party congress next year.

Proponents of disengagement in Washington might get their wish given China’s reactions. Biden will have to decide whether such a course best serves American interests as a world leader and makes America safer.