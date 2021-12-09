Politics
Boris Johnson “could launch Plan B in days” to stop Omicron surge
The spread of the Omicron strain could force Boris Johnson to trigger government restrictions on Plan B Covid within days, sources say.
Yesterday, the Prime Minister warned Cabinet that the new variant appears to be more transmissible than previous versions of the virus.
In a bid to stop a wave over the Christmas and New Years period, he’s believed to be considering putting Plan B into action.
This could include a return to work from home and mandatory vaccine passports for overcrowded places.
There are currently 437 confirmed cases of the strain in the UK, 101 of which were reported on Tuesday.
But the actual number is likely higher, as it takes several days for genetic sequencing to be completed.
Early analyzes from the Sage government’s scientific advisory committee suggest that Omicron cases are doubling every three days, with more than 1,000 new infections every day.
Two Whitehall sources told Politics Home that restrictions are expected to be announced today.
These could include the recommendation to work from home from tomorrow and some form of Covid certification scheme.
A source at yesterday’s cabinet meeting said the Prime Minister’s briefing appeared to be a way to prepare them for the introduction of tougher restrictions.
The authorities have already carried out a modeling on the economic impact of stopping people entering the office and having them work from home during the holiday season, the Telegraph reports.
But last night, Senior Tories warned Johnson would face a major backlash if he tried to impose further restrictions on Omicron, which has yet to send a single person to hospital in the UK.
A source urged the prime minister to resist calls by government scientists to impose further restrictions on Omicron before he even knows how dangerous it is.
Another backed former Prime Minister Theresa May, who said on Monday that Britain could not afford to shut down and start sectors of our economy whenever a new variant emerges.
The minister said: Theresa was right. We have to learn to live with it. We cannot run the country just for the sake of managing demand for the NHS.
Former Cabinet Minister David Davis said: As far as I know, Omicron appears to be a very contagious but less virulent variant.
Yesterday’s meeting was described by a source quoted in the temperature as a free discussion including Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.
But it is believed there are more conversations going on in Whitehall about possible Plan B measures being put in place.
Senior ministers are believed to be divided over vaccine passports. Community Secretary Michael Gove and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries are believed to support the idea.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack are believed to be reluctant to bring them in, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid has yet to make his position known.
The NHS Covid passes currently used by nightclubs and other high-traffic places voluntarily accept naturally-acquired immunity, but that would change under mandatory vaccine certification.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister would brief MPs next week on whether restrictions will need to be tightened.
But a Whitehall source said a decision could be made as early as this week. They said ministers were still waiting for more data on the ability of strains to bypass vaccines.
One study suggested that the Pfizer jab may be up to 40 times less effective against Omicron than the original strain.
Dr Jeffrey Barrett, of the Wellcome Sanger Institutes’ Covid-19 genomics initiative, said he believes Omicron will overtake Delta as the dominant strain in the UK within weeks.
He added: I think we can now say that this variant is spreading faster in the UK than the Delta variant at the same time, and this is something that I think was not clear until very recently.
The fact that so far we haven’t seen a lot of severe cases of Omicron, maybe because it infects these people with some immunity, and that’s good news that they don’t have tons of serious illnesses, but I think it’s too early to assume that basically Omicron is milder than, say, Delta.
