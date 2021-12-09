Accused Maryland spy hoped to flee US because she hated Donald Trump, not to avoid arrest, lawyers say





Lawyers for a Maryland woman who was jailed with her husband on espionage charges re-applied for bail, arguing her intention to flee the country stemmed from her distaste for Donald Trump and not because ‘she feared she would be arrested.

In court documents filed Wednesday, lawyers for Diana Toebbe presented an SMS exchange between her and her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, a former US Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell US secrets to an anonymous country. Diana Toebbe, who had been a high school teacher, is in charge of helping him. They pleaded not guilty. The couple have two young children.

Arguing that she should be held without bond pending trial, prosecutors showed a judge a shorter version of the exchange in which Jonathan Toebbe tells his wife: We have passports and some savings. In a real pinch, we can run away, and she responds, okay. Let’s go as soon as possible.

In the new petition, defense attorneys say prosecutors handed them the full version of the exchange, which took place on March 7, 2019. Their filing includes a longer excerpt, which begins with Diana Toebbe saying: We have to get out, and Jonathan Toebbe responded by apparently referring to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: at least he’s having a hard time. And that’s pretty short, Trump probably won’t try to forgive him, he’s clearly already sold Mueller everything he had.

At the time, Manafort was facing criminal charges and appeared to be cooperating with Special Advocate Robert Mueller. Manafort was convicted, ceased to cooperate, and was eventually pardoned by Trump.

The Toebbes exchange also contains a reference to French President Emmanuel Macron, which is notable due to speculation that the anonymous country the Toebbes had offered nuclear submarine secrets to could be France. U.S. officials told NBC News it wasn’t France, but they did. declined to name the country.

The exchange proceeded this way, according to the court document:

DT: We have to get out

JT: * sigh * where? To do what?

DT: To anywhere. To do something else

DT: To teach in international schools

DT: Retain Macron from his offer to host scientific refugees

JT: Biden / Warren will brake Trump / Pence.

DT: WE NEED TO GO OUT

DT: Hilary (sic) was going to put the brakes on Trump. I’m finished

JT: Baby, I don’t understand what’s triggering this now, Manaforts is leaving. The Mueller report is coming very soon.

DT: It’s been too long. Nothing has changed. He is still in power.

JT: Nothing in government moves so fast believe me, I speak from personal experience.

DT: Manafort received a slap on the wrist. It’s a signal that the whole system is rigged

JT: We have passports and some savings. In a real pinch, we can flee quickly.

DT: Right. Let’s go sooner rather than later

Jonathan Toebbe then replied that he did not want to start making $ 50,000 a year again. Especially not in a country where we don’t know the language and where the conversation revolves around couples’ concerns about money.

Jonathan Toebbe said his nuclear engineering degree is basically worth nothing abroad because the commercial nuclear industry is dead, but Diana Toebbe responds that I can’t believe we both wouldn’t be welcomed and rewarded by a foreign government.

The court document adds that Diana Toebbe has reason to believe that her husband also informed the government that she was not involved in his alleged scheme to sell classified information.

After her detention hearing, the document says, Diana Toebbes’ father received a letter from her husband, saying: I am optimistic that Diana will eventually be exonerated.

Prosecutors have yet to respond to the case, but in court they argued that Diana Toebbe acted as a lookout while her husband left classified documents for someone he believed to be a foreign agent.

They point out that Jonathan Toebbe also wrote in a message to the person he believed to be his master who was in fact an FBI agent that there is only one other person aware of their arrangement. This person, according to the government, was Diana Toebbe.

Prosecutors said Jonathan Toebbe, who worked on the Navy’s nuclear propulsion program, sent a classified information packet in April 2020 to representatives of a foreign country, offering to reveal many more secrets in exchange for up to $ 5 million in cryptocurrency.

The U.S. government learned of the approach the court documents implied in the country alerting them, but it’s not entirely clear and the FBI contacted Toebbe, claiming to be from the country they contacted.

Prosecutors said he wanted to deal strictly via email first, but then agreed to store the data on SD cards, which he would leave in designated locations.

Investigators said he hid the cards in a half peanut butter sandwich, a bubble gum wrap and a sealed bandage wrap, making the drops in June, July, August and October. Court documents said the cards included designs for the Navy’s Virginia-class submarines, nuclear-powered fast attack ships incorporating stealth technology capable of firing cruise missiles.

The couple face life imprisonment if convicted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/accused-maryland-spy-hoped-flee-us-hated-donald-trump-not-duck-arrest-rcna8045 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos