World looks to India for affordable and sustainable technology solutions, says PM Modi

8 seconds ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at 18th India-ASEAN Summit, via videoconference, in New Delhi on October 28, 2021 | ANI photo
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the world is looking to India for affordable and sustainable technology solutions in all emerging areas, including 5G, artificial intelligence and robotics.

In a message to the Indian Mobile Phone Congress, Modi stressed the importance of examining how the country’s innovation and efforts are more helping to bring about positive change in people’s lives.

“From 5G technology to artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cloud, Internet of things and robotics, the world looks to India with optimism to provide affordable and sustainable technological solutions”, Modi said.

He said the digital size of the country is immense and the digital potential is unparalleled.

“As the future holds great potential with rapid technological advancements, it is important to reflect and plan how our innovation and efforts further contribute to bringing positive changes in people’s lives and improving various sectors such as health, education, agriculture and MSMEs, ”says Modi.

The Prime Minister’s message was read at the Indian Mobile Phone Congress which started on Wednesday.

