Defying ECP orders, Prime Minister Imran Khan attends event in Peshawar





Prime Minister Imran Khan distributes Ehsaas School scholarships to beneficiaries. APPECP is leading Prime Minister Imran on restricting the visiting areas of any local council after the publication of the electoral calendar. Defying all directions, the Prime Minister attends the launching ceremony of the health microinsurance program. Prime Minister Imran Khan says the health insurance program will also be implemented in Punjab from January 1, 2022.

Defying orders from the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) regarding his visit to Peshawar ahead of the election of local bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan went ahead and attended the event.

Peshawar’s regional election commissioner on Wednesday released a letter saying it had been brought to the attention of the ECP through a report by Dawn that the prime minister is expected to visit Peshawar today (Wednesday ) to launch the Pakistan Card Initiative.

“[…] your attention is drawn to the instructions contained in the ECP notification n ° F. 16 (1) 2021-LGE-Kp of November 4, 2021 […] regarding the restriction of the visit to the area by any local council and the announcement of any development plans after the publication of the election schedule, ”the letter read.

It was referring to the relevant provision of the ECP Code of Conduct, restricting the president, prime minister, president, vice-president of any assembly, president and vice-president of any senate, federal or provincial ministers. , chief ministers, advisers to the prime minister, or any public office holder to travel to an election region.

However, defying all directions, the Prime Minister attended the launching ceremony of the health microinsurance program under the Kamyab Pakistan program.

It is relevant to mention that the Prime Minister was warned by ECP officials of a breach of the code of conduct and said the Commission would, if not, take legal action against him under the 2017 electoral law.

“The free health insurance card is a blessing for the poor”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a health insurance program will also be implemented in Punjab from January 1, 2022 and that the entire population of the province will be covered within three months. The governments of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also intended to launch the health insurance program.

“The free health insurance card is a great blessing for the poor and low-income groups,” he said, adding that the universal free health coverage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was unprecedented as such facilities were not available. not available even in developed countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also mentioned the government’s historic Ehsas food subsidy program worth Rs 120 billion that would benefit more than 20 million households.

As part of Ehsaas’ ration discount program, he informed those attending the event that groceries will be provided to around 20 million families by covering 130 million people and giving them a discount. of 30% on the purchase of essential food products, especially wheat flour, ghee, legumes, adding about 53% of the total population of the country would benefit.

Families with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000 are eligible for the Ehsaas Ration reduction program.

The prime minister urged elected officials to visit their constituencies and educate residents and grocery store owners about the benefits and procedures for registering the Ehaas ration program.

