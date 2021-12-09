Beijing controls the central bank of China

People’s Bank of China has never been politically independent as a Western central bank, but it has nonetheless enjoyed a special status in the country’s economic hierarchy. Today, President Xi Jinping’s reshuffle of China’s financial sector takes it all away.

Earlier this week, under pressure from senior executives worried about slumping economic growth, the PBOC said it would ease bank reserve requirements, thereby making more liquidity available for bank loans. The move went against political signals it sent weeks earlier and came as the central bank and other financial institutions came under scrutiny from Beijing, as part of Xi’s efforts to curb capitalist forces in the economy.

Of all the financial institutions examined by Xi’s discipline inspectors, the PBOC is arguably the most important. The central bank oversees one of the largest financial systems in the world. Although it needs the approval of senior government bodies before making major decisions such as those regarding interest rates, the PBOC has worked for years to establish its credibility with investors, both at home and abroad. ‘overseas, as Chinese markets became more sophisticated and their influence spread across the Global.

In recent weeks, Communist Party discipline inspectors from China’s leading anti-corruption agency visited the central bank headquarters in central Beijing. Officials briefed on the matter said inspectors asked questions, reviewed documents and delivered an unusually harsh message: Beijing has little tolerance for any discussion of central bank independence; the monetary authority, like any other part of government, responds to the party.

The PBOC is one of some 25 financial institutions at the heart of China’s economy currently under scrutiny by Xi’s discipline inspectors. Reviews began earlier this fall as Beijing attempted to address what key leaders see as lax regulations in sectors ranging from technology to entertainment and education and reduce the economy’s over-reliance on towards real estate investments fueled by debt.

People familiar with the plan said part of the purpose of the inspections was to find out whether these financial pillars of the state had become too friendly with private companies or, in the case of regulators like the PBOC, were they had been negligent in dismissing the risks posed. by private companies such as Ant Group, the besieged financial technology company controlled by tech billionaire Jack Ma, and China Evergrande Group, the indebted and collapsing real estate developer.

The The crackdown on home loans has been welcomed by the central bank, which has long advocated what PBOC officials called “political discipline” and felt that easing credit only exacerbates speculative bubbles.

Even as markets rocked the threat of default from Evergrande and other developers who were now unable to secure new loans, Sun Guofeng, head of the central bank’s monetary policy department, sought in October to dispel the expectations that the PBOC would reduce bank reserves. to facilitate their granting of loans.

“From the perspective of the fourth quarter as a whole, the situation of liquidity supply and demand is expected to be fundamentally balanced,” Sun said at a press conference on Oct. 15, hinting that ‘There was no need for the central bank to resort to a large-scale liquidity injection.

Economists and investors have paid attention to this. Nomura analysts told investors in an Oct. 17 note that they did not expect reserve requirement ratios to drop in the fourth quarter.

In the weeks that followed, Chinese leaders came under pressure to calm the turmoil in the real estate sector, which now threatens to dramatically cut services and manufacturing. A senior economic adviser to Chinese leaders said China’s much slower-than-expected economic expansion in the third quarter, at 4.9%, led key leaders to decide to step up support for the economy despite the preference. central bank to maintain a more conservative policy.

Premier Li Keqiang on Friday all but rolled back guidance provided by the PBOC earlier, pledging to lower the reserve requirement ratio to support the economy during a video call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Footage from Chinese State TV shows PBOC Governor Yi Gang sitting in the background, diligently taking notes.

Three days later, the central bank announced the cut. Despite all its talk about political discipline, the PBOC may need to ease further to support the economy, and some economists are expecting interest rate cuts next year.

During the 15 years that the PBOC was led by Zhou Xiaochuan, one of China’s best-known economic reformers and a proponent of making the central bank both more transparent and more autonomous in setting policies, the PBOC has become such a dominant force in China’s economic governance. that he was often nicknamed by the Chinese public “yang ma”, or Big Mama.

With a combination of political acumen and technical expertise, Mr. Zhou managed to postpone his five-year retirement and spent his final years in office promoting wider overseas use of the Chinese yuan, also known as renminbi name, an effort that has earned him the nickname “Mr. Renminbi” in China.

During his tenure, Mr. Zhou, who retired in 2018, worked with Liu He, another official known to be market-friendly and now deputy premier overseeing the financial sector.

Together, the two elevated the central bank’s status within the Chinese bureaucracy, enabling it to resist calls from other parts of government to open the credit valve whenever growth was under pressure.

“The PBOC has carved out modest operational autonomy for itself to advance financial liberalization and a more market-oriented monetary policy framework,” said Eswar Prasad, professor of economics at Cornell University and former Chinese director of the Fund. international monetary policy.

“This notion of operational autonomy now conflicts with a more intrusive role of government in the economy,” Mr. Prasad said, adding: “The PBOC is losing.

