What * really * is the “Trump for Speaker” movement?





It is the idea that will not die.

Last month, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, said he “would love to see the hammer go from (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump. You talk about merger, people would go crazy “. in June, the former president himself had this exchange with conservative radio talk show host Wayne Allyn Root:

ROOT: “Why not, instead of waiting for 2024, and hopefully you will run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress, a House seat in Florida, win big.” , lead us to a dramatic landslide victory by winning 50 seats in the House, then you become Speaker of the House? ”

TRUMP: “You know, it’s very interesting. It’s so interesting. And people said, Senate candidate, OK, Senate candidate, but you know what? Your idea could be better. It’s very interesting. . “

Let’s eliminate two things before we go any further here:

1) Trump could be president because there is no constitutional requirement that the leader of the United States House be an actual member of the United States House

2) Trump will not be president.

For point # 2, why is Trump telling Wayne Allyn Root that being a Speaker is “very interesting”? To answer that, you have to understand the spirit of Donald Trump. He thinks he can (and should) be allowed to do anything. And that he’s probably the most capable person to do whatever you want him to do. So if you asked Trump if he would be interested in, say, being the next German Chancellor, he would probably say it’s a “very interesting” idea. Ditto if you asked him if he wanted to be the New York Giants quarterback this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

So on some level you just have to ignore Trump when considering the possibility. Each indicator suggests that he plans to run (again) for President in 2024 and making a pit stop to serve as Speaker of the House in 2023 makes no sense under that plan.

What’s much more interesting than what Trump says about being president is the fact that a) it keeps coming back and b) who keeps pushing it.

Gaetz and Meadows are closely linked to the House Freedom Caucus, the extension of Trumpism in Congress. So did Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who hit the headlines around Thanksgiving by criticizing Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“We know Kevin McCarthy has a problem in our conference,” Greene told Gaetz on the latter’s podcast. (Perfect!) “He doesn’t have all the support he needs to speak. He doesn’t have the voices that are there, as many of us are very unhappy with not holding Republicans to account, while conservatives like me, Paul Gosar, and many others don’t hesitate. to accept the abuses of the Democrats. “

And that is exactly why the whole “Trump for Speaker” movement is important.

Trump, in the context of the president’s run, is best understood as a hunter for the House Freedom Caucus – a tangible sign that they are not sold on McCarthy just to rise to the top position if and when Republicans will resume the majority in November.

All of this will have an unhappy echo for McCarthy. In 2015, following the surprise resignation of President John Boehner, the California Republican was widely seen next on the list. But, Freedom Caucus members hesitated – and McCarthy was forced to withdraw from the race, making way for Paul Ryan as chairman. As CNN wrote at the time:

Not one to miss an opportunity, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested he was partly responsible for McCarthy’s failed candidacy days after suggesting McCarthy wasn’t tough enough for the post.

“’They give me a lot of credit for that because I said you really need someone very, very, hard and very smart. the whole, “Trump said during a campaign stop Thursday in Las Vegas.”

While McCarthy spent the intervening years getting closer to Trump – he visited Trump in Mar-a-Lago just weeks after the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol – it appears he didn’t. won over the strongest Trumpists in Congress. Which, just like six years ago, is a major issue for McCarthy’s chances of being president.

Do you know who must love Trump like a stalking horse? None other than House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise can keep his own ambitions a secret for now knowing with certainty that the anti-McCarthy churn among some in the Republican conference will continue. It’s like sitting right next to the leading guy’s shoulder, pulling him off and waiting for your chance to strike.

It is possible, of course, that McCarthy will still become President. From today, he must be considered the favorite. But, the ground beneath him becomes less and less firm day by day.

