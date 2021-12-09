Jokowi orders private nurseries to stop Sintang flooding from recurring





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodoordered a private company in West Kalimantan to build nurseries (nursery). This was done so that the floods in the Regency Sintang, West Kalimantan does not repeat itself. Jokowi said there is a need to re-green around the Melawi River and the Kapuas River. According to him, the damage in the watershed is one of the factors behind the flooding of Sintang, so it takes an effort to build a nursery. “I will instruct the Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the large private companies who are here to build a nursery, so that reforestation can actually take place,” Jokowi said in Sintang, broadcast on the Secretariat’s Youtube channel. presidential, Wednesday 8/12). Jokowi said the government would seek to reforest upstream areas. Thus, the rain catchment area is ready if there is another extreme rain in Sintang. Former DKI Jakarta Governor said reforestation is a medium-term program. In the meantime, the government will build a dike to prevent flooding from hitting Sintang again. “In the short term, by making landfills from geotubes filled with sand, we hope that in the short term we can reduce existing flooding,” Jokowi said. Previously, floods had submerged Sintang Regency for more than four weeks. The water that has not receded has had an impact on the needs of the inhabitants such as clean water for electricity. Thousands of residents were forced to flee during the incident. A number of environmental non-governmental organizations claim that the flooding in Sintang and other parts of Kalimantan is the impact of environmental damage. President Jokowi gave his approval a few weeks ago. “It’s because of the damage done to the watershed, the rainy watershed, which has been around for decades. Yes, that’s what we need to stop because the main problem is there,” Jokowi said in a statement. working visit to Serang, Banten, Tuesday (16/11). (dhf / bmw)



