KPK asks Jokowi to distribute 3 tons of oranges given by residents to avoid any gratuity





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi received three tonnes of oranges, which were brought in a truck by residents of Liang Melas Datas, Karo Regency, north Sumatra. The receipt of three tonnes of oranges made the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) expressed. Indeed, giving something to a state administrator for a specific purpose is included in the category of gratuity. Including giving oranges. “We transmit that on the basis of KPK regulation number 2 of 2019 regarding the gratuity report, in the event that the object of the gratuity is in the form of easily damaged food and / or drink, the object bonus can be refused to be returned to the donor, or if it cannot be rejected, it can be distributed as welfare, ”KPK Acting Spokeswoman Ipi Maryati Kuding said, in a press release, Wednesday (8/12). Ipi reminded Jokowi to report to the KPK if the oranges had been distributed to the community as a form of social assistance. Additionally, Jokowi is viewed by the KPK as a good example of reporting tip receipts. “And as a form of transparency, reports of rejection or distribution of social assistance can then be submitted to the KPK,” Ipi said. Ipi also reminded the public not to give anything to state agents for a specific purpose. Ipi stressed that every state administrator, including President Jokowi, has a duty to build the country without having to receive anything from the community. “In support of the eradication efforts Corruption“We call on the public not to give gratuities in any form to state officials or administrators for obtaining government services,” Ipi said. “Because it is the duty and responsibility of state officials or administrators to provide services to the community,” said Ipi. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was amazed to see a shipment of oranges weighing 3 tons sent by residents of Liang Melas Datas, Karo Regency, North Sumatra who arrived at the State Palace Jakarta. Jokowi also mumbled that the shape of the orange is not like oranges in general. “Wow, is that an orange? It’s huge,” Jokowi said with admiration, seen on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Monday (6/12/2021). We know that the arrival of three tons of oranges at the Palace was not unexpected. This is because the oranges came with a request from a resident of Liang Melas Datas who complained about the damaged roads. “I heard everything, I ordered the Minister of Public Works, yesterday (5/12/2021) I got there. This morning he said he had started to see the land, had measured it , it will be done soon, ”Jokowi said after hearing their complaints. Reporter: Fachrur Rozie Source: Liputan6.com [eko]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/kpk-imbau-jokowi-salurkan-jeruk-3-ton-pemberian-warga-untuk-hindari-gratifikasi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos