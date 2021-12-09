Stephen Calk, a former Bank of Chicago executive linked to Donald Trump. has 67 letters written to judge in his name





CHICAGO (WLS) – There are 193 pages of personal letters attesting to Stephen Calk’s character and good works. But there is no letter from Donald Trump on behalf of Calk among the 67 people who wrote to a federal judge asking for no jail time for the founder and former chairman of the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago.

When Calk was a top executive at a Chicago bank, he also had the ear of then-mayor Rahm Emanuel. But there is also no letter for Calk from the ex-mayor.

RELATED: ‘The Facts Don’t Match’ For Chicago Banker Stephen Calk Trapped In Manafort Mess

Neither Emanuel nor Trump will defend Calk, 57, as he faces decades in prison for bribing financial institutions and conspiring.

Calk was convicted by a federal jury last July after the government proved he corrupted his job as head of the Federal Savings Bank in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood.

Prosecutors said Calk made $ 16 million in loans to 2016 Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The counterpart, according to US prosecutors: these loans were in exchange for a senior position in the Trump administration; maybe secretary of the army or ambassador.

In his sentencing note, Calk calls Manafort, “… a skilled con artist who pleaded guilty to defrauding Mr. Calk’s bank.” President Trump has since pardoned Manafort.

RELATED: Former Trump Campaign Boss Paul Manafort Admits Chicago Bank Fraud

Calk has been sued and is now seeking a sentence other than jail, and dozens of notable people are trying to help him.

As expected, the letters to the judge come from his heartbroken loved ones, including his brother who now runs the bank, neighbors and colleagues. There are also letters from a former Cook County district attorney, many current and former military personnel, a former congressman, a brother of the fraternity, and the president of Gibson’s steakhouse group who touts: “Steve is a good man”.

Calk was a volunteer economic adviser to the Trump campaign, but never received paid employment from the president. Even without Trump’s letter to the judge, the government has asked for a postponement of its own sentencing request because prosecutors say they need time to go through the hundreds of pages of letters and arguments from Calk’s characters.

For now, the sentencing is set for February 7 in Federal Court in New York. No comment from Calk’s lawyer.

Copyright 2021 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

