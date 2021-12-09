Pakistani blasphemy and culture laws lead to another self-defense justice death after man beaten by mobs of hundreds





The murder of a Sri Lankan Christian in Pakistan sparked a nationwide conversation about the controversial blasphemy laws and the surrounding culture, leading many religious extremists to take justice into their own hands.

Mob lynching: Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, victim of a recent lynching last Friday, was a factory worker in Sialkot, Pakistan. Diyawadana was attacked by a mob of hundreds, including some of his colleagues, who accused him of tearing up posters at the factory, disrespecting the Muslim prophet Muhammad.

The attack was mainly attributed to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, a far-right religious group, by netizens, although the party issued a statement condemning the attack, Dawn reported.

The news of this horrific incident immediately sparked outrage across the subcontinent as well as among communities in the South Asian diaspora.

Although it appears that the incident may strain relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised Sri Lankan authorities that justice will be served.

Since Friday, more than 100 suspects have been arrested. Authorities have promised that everyone involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Diyawadana’s remains were sent to Sri Lanka for proper funeral arrangements. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The victim’s wife rejects the blasphemy charges against her late husband. He was an innocent man, she told BBC News.

Recurrent violence: Many see the lynching as part of a dangerous pattern in Pakistan, rather than as an isolated case.

Earlier this year, an 8-year-old Hindu boy was arrested for blasphemy after urinating in a religious library, although the charges against him were dropped after media outrage.

In 2010, a Christian woman named Aasiya Noreen (also known as Asia Bibi) was sentenced to death for blasphemy, but was able to leave the country after being acquitted in 2019.

Blasphemy accusations often inspire vigilante violence, as in the Diyawadana case, regardless of the evidence.

Last year, a man tried for blasphemy was shot dead in court by a vigilante during a hearing.

Pakistan is often considered to have the toughest blasphemy laws of any Muslim-majority country, even compared to more authoritarian countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Although the majority of those accused of blasphemy in Pakistan are Muslims, the laws are frequently used to target non-Muslim minorities, such as Hindus and Christians, as well as non-majority Muslim sects such as Shiites and Ahmadis. Women are also frequent targets of the laws.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack, many consider his comments insufficient in light of accusations that he is gentle on religious extremist groups.

Just over a month ago, Khan helped remove the TLP from a list of terrorist groups. Since August, he has also been visibly indifferent to neighboring Afghanistan’s human rights abuses under the Taliban, even celebrating what he sees as their release from US forces.

Archaic Laws: Modern Pakistani blasphemy laws stem from the period of Chariazization under leader Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s, during which the country passed many conservative religious laws.

Zia seized power in 1977 through a military coup and the subsequent declaration of martial law. He was an unelected head of state for ten years.

His reign is widely regarded as the historic moment when Pakistan began to turn from its earlier liberal secularism to contemporary religious conservatism.

Although no other Pakistani leader since Zia has been so zealous religious or conservative, his additions to the penal code, known as the Hudood ordinances, have largely remained.

The Hudood Ordinances criminalized acts like adultery and added traditional Islamic punishments for such acts, namely whipping and stoning to death. Changes to the penal code included expanded sentences for blasphemy and controversial rape laws.

The 2006 Women’s Protection Bill is one of the few notable reforms to the Hudood Ordinances, although human rights groups still view the reforms as insufficient because they do not entirely overturn all Zias laws. The bill allows for the use of forensic evidence in rape cases and reduces penalties for adultery.

Characteristic image via CRUX

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/pakistans-blasphemy-laws-culture-lead-233513517.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos