PM Modi and Rajnath Singh express their condolences on the death of CDS Bipin Rawat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say that Rawat was a true patriot and that India will never forget his service.

General Bipin Rawat was an exceptional soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to the modernization of our armed forces and our security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic issues were exceptional. His passing saddened me deeply. Om Shanti, ”Modi said.

General Bipin Rawat was an exceptional soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to the modernization of our armed forces and our security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic issues were exceptional. His passing saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YouQvFT7Et – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

As India’s first CDS, General Rawat worked on various aspects related to our armed forces, including defense reforms. He brought with him a wealth of military service experience. India will never forget his exceptional services, ”he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said India has lost one of its bravest sons.

I am shocked and distressed by the untimely disappearance of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the Fatherland were marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family, ”he said.

It is deeply painful for me to learn of the loss of human life in the helicopter crash. I join my fellow citizens in paying homage to each of those who died in the exercise of their duty. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has declared that the death of CDS Rawat is an irreparable loss “to the country’s armed forces.

Deeply distressed by the sudden disappearance of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other members of the armed forces in an extremely unfortunate helicopter crash today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss for our armed forces and the country, ”he said.

General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defense Staff, he had prepared plans for the union of our armed forces, ”he added.

Singh further wished the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who was seriously injured in the accident.

My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at Wellington Military Hospital, “he said.

My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Pray for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at Wellington Military Hospital. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah said Rawat was one of the bravest soldiers.

A very sad day for the nation because we lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who served the motherland with the greatest dedication. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply saddened, “he said.

A very sad day for the nation because we lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who served the motherland with the greatest dedication. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply saddened. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

I also express my deepest condolences on the sad passing of Madhulika Rawat and 11 other members of the Armed Forces. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to endure this tragic loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, ”added Shah.

General Rawat added great strength to our defense capabilities and made a remarkable contribution to strengthening our national security. His exceptional service to our nation will always be remembered, ”Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Deeply shocked by the tragic death of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Smt. Madhulika Rawat, senior military officials and others in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/6L6sxVtwbh – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 8, 2021

“I have spoken to Minister of Defense, Shri Rajnath Singh and conveyed my deep anguish. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members in this hour of mourning.” added the Vice President of India.

General MM Naravane COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy offer their sincere condolences for the untimely death of General Bipin Rawat CDS, ”tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Information.

The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat will be forever etched in our memories. The Indian armed forces will forever be indebted for his invaluable contributions, ”he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered his condolences and said it was an unprecedented tragedy.

I offer my condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat and to his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our hearts are with their families during this difficult time. Sincere condolences also to all those who lost their lives. India is united in this mourning, ”he said.

I offer my condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat and to his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our hearts are with their families during this difficult time.

Sincere condolences also to all those who lost their lives. India is united in this pain. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Later that day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also tweeted his condolences to Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife.

As India’s first Chief of Staff, he had done an unprecedented job, ”he said.

His sudden disappearance is an irreparable loss for India and in particular for Uttarakhand “, he added.

I am stunned by the death of General Bipin Rawat, the head of the country’s armed forces, “Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy also expressed their sadness over this tragic incident.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words by the most tragic deaths of Military Police General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other officers in the helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and my prayers for the injured officer. Om Shanti, “Yediyurappa tweeted.

In his post, Kumaraswamy said it was shocking that Army Chief (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and top military commanders died in the crash.

“It is a very sad day for the country that senior army officers who have contributed for the country have died immensely today. My tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. I pray that their soul rest in eternal peace. May God give strength to the grieving family members to endure the loss, “Kumaraswamy tweeted.

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Chief of the Army (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other soldiers in the helicopter crash near Coonoor, Ooty. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/2GcLczSUmR – HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) December 8, 2021

The Prime Minister of Bhutan also tweeted his condolences on the death of General Bipin Rawat.

Heartbreaking to learn of the helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat and his wife. The people of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find the strength to see through the tragedy, “the official statement read.

Heartbreaking to learn of the helicopter crash in India, claiming 13 precious lives, including the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat and his wife. The people of Bhutan and I offer prayers for India and the bereaved families. May you find the strength to see through the tragedy.@PMOIndia – PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 8, 2021

General Rawat, India’s first CDS, was visiting the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington to address staff course faculty and student officers when his helicopter crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.