Former Donald Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows files complaint for investigation into U.S. Capitol attack





Thousands of Trump supporters, including many white supremacist groups, stormed the United States Capitol in January

Washington:

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff filed a complaint on Wednesday against the Congressional committee prosecuting him for criminal contempt for his refusal to testify as part of his investigation into the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Meadows specifically names Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives who launched the investigation alongside the nine panel members preparing a report on the Jan.6 insurgency by thousands of Trump supporters.

The lawsuit, filed a day after the panel told Meadows it was taking action to refuse a subpoena for a deposition on Wednesday, challenges the legality of the “unduly heavy” subpoena and asks the court Washington District to cancel it.

Meadows, who initially did not appear before the Congressional panel last month, is seen as a key witness to Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the election by overthrowing the democratic process.

He initially snubbed a subpoena to testify before the committee, but then came to an agreement to appear in person – before reversing his decision.

Reacting to its latest about-face, the panel wrote to Meadows on Tuesday evening to say it had “no choice” but to file criminal charges for contempt against him.

The letter, released by the committee on Wednesday, added information to the public record from a treasure trove of thousands of correspondence and other documents that Meadows had already voluntarily handed over.

They included a text exchange on November 6, 2020 with a congressman in which Meadows allegedly said “I like him” in a discussion of a plan to deprive millions of voters of the right to vote in a bid to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Threat of prison

If the House panel goes ahead with its threat, it will likely meet in the next few days to vote on adopting a contempt report setting out the case against Meadows.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives would then vote to send him back to the Justice Department to consider the charges.

The timing of this decision has not yet been released. If convicted, Meadows faces up to 12 months in prison, but more likely a fine.

Steve Bannon, another senior Trump administration official and a longtime ally of the defeated former president, is to be tried for contempt in July after defying his own subpoena.

Thousands of Trump supporters, many of whom are associated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist groups, stormed the Capitol in January 2021 in an attempt to undo Biden’s election victory.

They had been encouraged by Trump, whose fiery speech earlier today falsely claiming voter fraud was the culmination of months of baseless statements about a contest he fairly lost to Biden.

A comfortable majority of 57 senators – including seven from his own party – voted to condemn Trump after his impeachment by the House for incitement to riot, although this did not reach the two-thirds majority required by the rules of the Senate to overthrow a president. .

