Xi highlights key human rights tasks





Responding to the aspiration for a better life is the responsibility of all nations, he says People in different countries should and can independently choose a path for human rights development suited to their national conditions, and China has managed to find its own path with a people-centered approach, the president said. Xi Jinping. Xi made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the South-South Human Rights Forum 2021. The biennial forum, this year under the theme “Putting people first and global human rights governance », Opened Wednesday in Beijing. Noting that human rights represent the progress of human civilization, Xi said in the letter that it is a common pursuit of human society to protect the life, value and dignity of everyone and guarantee human rights for all. Putting people first and seeing people’s aspiration for a better life as a goal to be achieved is a responsibility of all countries, he said, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is committed to respecting and to protect human rights. Xi said China has succeeded in finding a path for human rights development in line with the trend of the time by following a people-centered approach, putting people’s interests first, advancing human rights through development, developing a comprehensive process of popular democracy and promoting the free and comprehensive development of mankind. With remarkable human rights achievements in the country, the Chinese people have gained a growing sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, he said. Human rights practices take various forms, Xi said, and China will work with other developing countries to promote common values ​​of humanity, practice true multilateralism, and contribute wisely and force for the healthy development of the global cause of human rights. Huang Kunming, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Advertising Department of the CPC Central Committee, read Xi’s letter during the forum’s opening ceremony. Huang said Xi’s letter shows the importance the Party and the central government attach to the forum and demonstrates China’s full commitment to advancing the cause of human rights. China has joined with developing countries to help improve their protection of human rights through development. For example, over the past eight years, China has introduced a series of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative and has encouraged the development of the countries involved in the initiative by establishing more than 300,000 jobs, said Huang. He called on the international community to work together to safeguard the interests and development opportunities of developing countries and to enable their peoples to share the fruits and opportunities of development. Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said at the opening ceremony that “Some western countries have called themselves human rights guardians and have arbitrarily singled out the human rights situation. in other countries, while ignoring and neglecting their own human rights concerns. . “ Bouthaina Shaaban, special adviser to the Syrian presidency, said via video link that Western-style democracy cannot be the only type of democracy in the world, because there is no one model. “Many countries around the world have their own democracy based on their own history and the needs of their own people,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202112/09/WS61b13993a310cdd39bc7a2f6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos