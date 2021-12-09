Politics
Boris Johnson Apologizes For Images Of Staff No.10 Joking About Christmas Party | Politics News
Boris Johnson apologized after images were released showing top No 10 officials joking and laughing about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year, but told MPs he was’ assured on several occasions “that such a gathering had not taken place.
Facing deputies for the first time since the video was released, the Prime Minister said he was “furious” and asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate.
Live updates as spinoff continues on “Christmas Party” video
“I understand and share the anger from top to bottom in the country to see No 10 staff appearing to shed light on the lockdown measures,” Mr Johnson told the Commons at the start of the PMQs.
“I can understand how maddening it must be to think that the people who set the rules didn’t follow the rules because I was so pissed off to see this clip.”
His comments came hours before his advisor, Allegra Stratton, resigned for his role in the video.
PM promises disciplinary action if assistants break rules
The Prime Minister said he apologized “wholeheartedly for the offense he caused” and “for the impression it gives”.
But he maintained: “I have been assured several times since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules had been broken. “
Poll finds most people think number 10 lockdown Christmas party has taken place – despite denial
Mr Johnson said the cabinet secretary “would report as soon as possible” on whether this was the case and if the rules were being broken “then there will be disciplinary action for everyone involved”.
And he has agreed to provide the Metropolitan Police with all the information the government has about the Downing Street parties. The force said it was aware of the footage.
Calendar of ‘Christmas parties’, denials and COVID rules: what happened in Downing Street last year?
Johnson accused of making “idiots” public
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s apology “raises more questions than answers” and told MPs he was caught “in the act”.
“They knew there was a party, they knew it was against the rules, they knew they couldn’t admit it, and they thought it was funny. What happened is obvious. “, he told the deputies.
Sir Keir claimed that “millions of people” who followed the rules last Christmas “now think the Prime Minister took them for fools, that they had been lied to.”
The Prime Minister, who at one point accused the Labor leader of trying to “play politics”, said an investigation was needed because “there is a risk of doing grave injustice to people who have frankly obeyed the rules “.
Matt Fowler, co-founder of COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, accused the Prime Minister of trying to “light up” bereaved families.
Ian Blackford, SNP chief in Westminster, said Mr Johnson should step down because he “can no longer lead the most pressing problem these islands face”.
The Liberal Democrats called on the government to release any legal opinions it received on the issue of the Christmas parties supposedly held at No. 10, amid suggestions that the regulations did not apply to Crown property.
There was also a backlash in the Prime Minister’s own party with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross saying Mr Johnson should resign if he had misled Parliament on the matter.
Helpers joked about the “cheese and wine” event
The footage, obtained by ITV News, is said to be of a repeat of a televised press briefing on December 22 of last year – four days after an alleged Christmas party took place at No. 10.
Senior number 10 assistants are heard jokingly referring to a “business meeting” and a “cheese and wine” event.
London had been placed under Level 3 restrictions on December 16, preventing indoor mixing between households.
Complaints from other parties
Asked to repeat a previous denial by Number 10 that “there was no party,” the Prime Minister’s press secretary told reporters on Wednesday: “You have our previous statement on this. Now Prime Minister minister asked the cabinet secretary to establish the facts. “
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson did not deny that Mr Case himself may have attended such a rally, although government sources later confirmed to Sky News that he was not.
Dominic Cummings, the former chief adviser to the Prime Minister, claimed there was also a flat party at Number 10 on November 13.
It was also alleged that Mr Johnson gave a speech at a departure party for a senior official on November 27.
And then Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and gave a short speech at an event on December 10.
