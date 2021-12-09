Donald Trump says if he doesn’t show up in 2024 his “base is going to be very angry”





Former Republican President Donald Trump has said that if he doesn’t run for president again in 2024, “I think my base is going to be very angry.”

Trump made his comments in a Wednesday article on The Hugh Hewitt Show, a podcast broadcast by the conservative politician.

Hewitt asked Trump which candidate his base would support if he decided not to run in 2024.

“If I decide this, I think my base is going to be very angry,” Trump replied.

Trump then said his main focus was on approving the 2022 midterm election. He added, “I will discuss this topic right after midterm,” when asked who he would support. for the president if he decided not to run.

Hewitt then mentioned that conservative expert John Solomon had suggested that Trump should “stay king and just rule like some kind of guy in the back and head of state of the Republican Party.”

Trump has yet to publicly reveal whether he will run for president in 2024, although he has hinted at it as a possibility.

In June, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he had decided whether he would run for president again in 2024.

“I have to ask, where are you doing now,” Hannity began before finally asking, “Without giving the answer what the answer is, have you made up your mind? “

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“It’s not what I want,” Trump later clarified. “The country needs it. We have to take care of this country. It’s no fun, to fight constantly, to fight always.”

In May, Trump told Conservative expert Candace Owens he was “absolutely excited” to “make a timely announcement” about whether or not he would show up.

“As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement,” Trump told Owens. “You know, for campaign fundraising reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole other thing.”

He reiterated in mid-November his belief that people will be “very happy” with his decision. At the end of November, he said that if he runs again, he thinks he will “easily” land the Republican nomination.

Behind the scenes, some Republicans fear that if Trump does show up, he could potentially harm moderate Republican candidates running in state races or reignite discussions about his role in the Jan.6 Capitol riots.

In late September, Trump told The Water Cooler’s David Brody he wouldn’t show up if he got a “bad call from a doctor or something.” Some have interpreted his comment as indicating his intention to show up, if his health permits.

Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that he did indeed win the 2020 election despite losing over 7 million popular votes. However, Trump alleges the election was “stolen” from him through an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of voter fraud that only took place in the states he lost.

Trump’s former attorney general, his former head of US cybersecurity infrastructure, more than 60 court cases filed by Republicans, as well as numerous statewide audits have all found he failed there is no real evidence that the 2020 election was stolen.

