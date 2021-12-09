Prime Minister Imran Khan launches ‘micro health insurance program’ for KP





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday kicked off the health microinsurance program during a one-day visit to Peshawar, which the prime minister said will be extended to all of Pakistan.

Read more: Public health is prime minister Imran Khan’s top priority, SAPM says

Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, the health insurance program will provide free medical services worth one million rupees per year to 7.5 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that in 2013 people prevented Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from forming a coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“They said the economic and law and order situation here is bad here. But the UNDP said this government has reduced poverty the most in the province and we have given out the health cards and fixed the health care system. In the 2018 elections, we got a two-thirds majority, ”Prime Minister Khan said.

2013 UNDP 2018 pic.twitter.com/KbbIZ2cXJQ

– PTI (TIPTIofficial) December 8, 2021

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the government is planning long-term rather than short-term goals. We are building 10 dams in 10 years. We have also made progress in the fight against climate change, ”added the Prime Minister.

For the first time in Pakistan, there is long-term planning rather than short-term. We were building 10 dams in 10 years, we made progress in the fight against climate change – PM @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/YSgXAPKw7g

– PTI (TIPTIofficial) December 8, 2021

Earlier today, Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also met with Prime Minister Imran in Peshawar and discussed administrative matters and the political situation in the province.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also attend the registration ceremony of the Ehsaas ration reduction program in Peshawar, where his special assistant for poverty reduction and social protection, Dr Sania Nishtar, will give a detailed briefing.

Ehsaas’ ration rebate program will provide groceries to around 20 million families representing up to 130 million people, belonging to the economically weaker sections.

The Prime Minister will also interact with representatives of the merchants association and the Karyana Alliance (grocery store).

Read more: Polio agents perform national service, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute checks as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s financial aid program to imams in mosques in Jamia.

