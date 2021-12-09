Leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others express grief over death of CDS Rawat





The Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. New Delhi: Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in an accident near Coonoor in Tamil on Wednesday Nadu, the Indian Air Force announced. General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) was visiting the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) today to address faculty and officer students of the staff course, he said. The last rites of General Rawat will be celebrated in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to General Bipin Rawat. “I am deeply distressed by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we lost General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other members of the armed forces. They have served India with the greatest diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, ”the Prime Minister tweeted. I am deeply distressed by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we lost General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the armed forces. They have served India with the greatest diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021 Union Interior Minister Amit Shah said General Rawat “was one of the bravest soldiers, who served the homeland with the greatest devotion”. A very sad day for the nation because we lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who served the motherland with the greatest dedication. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply saddened. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021 Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “this is an unprecedented tragedy …” and “Indians are united in mourning.” I offer my condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat and to his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our hearts are with their families during this difficult time.

Sincere condolences also to all those who lost their lives. India is united in this pain. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021 Expressing “shock and anguish” at the death of General Rawat, President Kovind said that “the CDS’s four decades of selfless service to the Fatherland have been marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. “ I am shocked and distressed by the untimely disappearance of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the Fatherland were marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021 Reacting to his death, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share his condolences. “Deeply distressed by the sudden disappearance of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other members of the armed forces in an extremely unfortunate helicopter crash today in Tamil Nadu. untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country. ” My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Pray for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently undergoing treatment at Wellington Military Hospital. – Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021 Tweeting in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “the disappearance of General CDS Rawat is an irreparable loss for the nation”. CDS – Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 8, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hwnews.in/news/national-news/leaders-including-pm-modi-amit-shah-rahul-gandhi-others-express-grief-over-death-of-cds-rawat/176143 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos