With Donald Trump’s next coup, it’s a bit rich for the United States to organize a summit on democracy





WASHINGTON – When representatives from more than 100 countries gather virtually on Thursday for a “democracy summit” hosted by the White House, US President Joe Biden will welcome them “in a place of humility,” according to a senior official at the United States. administration speaking in the background.

“The president has been outspoken and clear about the challenges democracy faces here at home throughout his presidency,” the official added, “and I think you can expect him to do so also during his presidency. Summit”.

The challenges democracy faces here at home. Yeah. Hosting a Global Democracy Symposium in Washington today is a bit like holding a fire prevention conference next to a blazing wood stove in a log cabin with faulty wiring.

My colleagues Susan Delacourt and Martin Regg Cohn have previously directed readers to “January 6 was Practice,” the cover story of the current issue of The Atlantic magazine, in which Barton Gellman warns that the “next coup” of the he former President Donald Trump is already well advanced. . This story is heard in Washington as the “rushing hoof beats” of Paul Revere’s ride, warning of impending danger that requires action. (Incidentally, Longfellow’s 1860 poem that immortalized Revere’s “voice in darkness” – and served as a call to action on the eve of the Civil War – also first appeared in The Atlantic.)

“The democratic emergency is already here,” said Richard L. Hasen, professor at the University of California at Irvine, in the article. “We face a serious risk that American democracy as we know it will end in 2024, but no urgent action is underway.”

The essay compiles developments which, taken together, history might come to regard as the defining story of 2021. There is Trump’s continued and patently false insistence that he won the 2020 election, and the segment heavily armed and increasingly open to violence from America who believes it.

There are Republican lawmakers, who have embraced Trump’s message and perversely perverted the state legislature and congressional districts, rewriting state laws to allow them to reject future election results that ‘they dislike, restricting who can vote and how in the future, and replacing state election officials with those who are openly on the side of Trump’s misuse of power schemes. And there are published accounts of the final days of Trump’s presidency that detail the logic of his unsuccessful attempt to steal the 2020 election, and make it clear how the steps Republicans are taking now could make such a project a success. the next time.

So now is not the time when the United States will be able to lecture other countries about democracy.

Besides, everyone knows it. A timely survey of global attitudes towards democracy released this week by the Pew Research Center shows that around the world, 57% of people who think the United States was a good example of democracy for other countries to follow, say that this is not the case. more. In Canada, only 14 percent of people think the United States remains a model of democracy. Even in the United States, there is not much patriotism: 80% of Americans say the United States is not, or never has been, a good democratic model.

This corresponds to 85% of Americans who say their political system “needs to be completely reformed” or “needs major changes.” (By comparison, only 47% of Canadians say the same about theirs.)

Obviously, not all of these Americans would agree to the changes needed. As Gellman points out, 68% of Republicans (and 31% of all Americans) believe Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him. It’s the people who are doing something about it – and it’s their actions that Gellman, the Biden administration, and most reasonable observers and experts believe is a threat to democracy that the rest of Americans perceive.

But due to their reluctance to bypass the Senate obstruction rule, which gives minority Republicans a legislative veto, Biden’s party failed to pass two voting rights laws, which would have ended the gerrymandering and imposed protections against voter suppression and partisan election sabotage. On Wednesday, the day before the Biden summit, the House of Representatives voted to vote yet another measure intended to tackle presidential corruption and protect the election. Like the other two, one would expect him to languish in the Senate.

Time is running out for these democrats who proclaim themselves to be defenders of democracy. The midterm congressional elections, which at this point are expected to largely give Republicans control of at least one and possibly both houses of Congress, are less than a year away. If that happens, the opportunity to adopt all democratic protections will be passed.

Meanwhile, members of his own party continue to wrangle over Biden’s economic agenda – and will likely continue until the end of the year.

Thus, the “democracy summit” offers an opportunity to “bring the problem to the fore,” the Biden official said at the press conference, with the planned announcement of a “year of action”. We could find out on Thursday and Friday what actions are planned that year and how successful the meetings are in pushing this higher on the Congress agenda.

The administration’s self-proclaimed “humility” is justified. You’ll need to stay tuned to see if taking that stance at an international summit can spur the kind of action needed to avert an ongoing crisis in American democracy.

