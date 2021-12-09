



Lawyers for a woman who was arrested along with her husband, a Navy engineer, on charges of espionage, said their clients aspired to leave the country because former President Trump Donald Trump’s Senate rejected the attempt to block the sale of Saudi arms of Biden. The Senate of “Performance Artists” confirms that Biden’s candidate will lead PLUS customs and border protection and will not escape arrest.

Lawyers for Diana Toebbe, accused of aiding her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, in a scheme to pass classified information to a foreign government, leaked text messages between the couple in a court file on Wednesday to illustrate that their clients wishing to leave the country were based on the current political climate and not its involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

In October, a judge ordered Diana Toebbe to remain in prison after considering it to be at risk of absconding. He highlighted text messages she sent to her husband in 2019 and 2020 in which she expressed interest in leaving the United States

His lawyers, however, now say the text messages leaked at the time do not paint a full picture of the conversation between the couple, as not all messages were included.

On March 7, 2019, Diana Toebbe told her husband, We have to get out, according to the court record, to which Jonathan Toebbe responded, At least he’s going through some tough times. And it is quite short. Trump probably won’t try to forgive him, he’s clearly already sold Mueller everything he had.

Text messages appear to refer to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John Manafort Countering ongoing Republican illusion Yellen should use available resources before pushing new regulations Huawei paid Tony Podesta 0K for White House lobbying MORE , who at the time appeared to be working with former special lawyer Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Mueller Hard-core press is promoting Rep. Adam Schiff’s book based on Russian fiction Senate Democrats urge Garland not to fight the court order to publish Trump’s obstruction note Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG MORE team, according to NBC News. Manafort was ultimately convicted of eight counts of bank and tax fraud and ceased to cooperate with Mueller.

He was pardoned by Trump last December.

According to the court file, the text message mentioning Trump was initially withheld.

Diana Toebbe then reiterated her interest in leaving the country, telling her husband, We have to get out.

* sigh * where? To do what? Jonathan Toebbe responded, according to the court record.

To anywhere. Do something else to teach in international schools to accept Macron on his offer to host scientific refugees, Diana Toebbe responded.

Biden / Warren will brake Trump / Pence, Jonathan Toebbe replied, according to the court record.

Diana Toebbe pointed out again, WE NEED TO GO OUT with her husband before writing, Hilary was going to put the brakes on Trump. I’m finished.

Jonathan Toebbe then raised Manafort by name, telling his wife, Baby, I don’t understand what is triggering this now – Manafort is going to disappear. The Mueller report is coming very soon.

It’s been too long. Nothing has changed. He is still in power, wrote Diana Toebbe.

Nothing in government moves this fast – trust me, I speak from personal experience, texted Jonathan Toebbe, prompting his wife to write, Manafort received a slap on the wrist. This is a signal that the whole system is rigged.

The Toebbes were arrested in October and charged with breaking the atomic energy law. They were accused of selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to someone they believed to be a representative of a foreign government but who was in fact an undercover agent. from the FBI.

Diana Toebbe is said to have acted as a lookout for three of the four intelligence filings her husband made. In one case, Jonathan Toebbe allegedly hid an SD card in a gum wrap, which was then placed inside a peanut butter sandwich in a plastic bag.

Jonathan Toebbe was a nuclear engineer for the Navy, where he worked on the naval nuclear propulsion program. This job would be how he got access to restricted data relating to naval nuclear propulsion.

