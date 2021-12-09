Turkey makes ‘unprecedented expansion’ of influence in Africa: report









ANI |

Update: 08 Dec. 2021 18:06 IS

Ankara [Turkey], December 8 (ANI): Turkey is engaged in an “unprecedented expansion” of its influence in Africa over the past two decades, from its trade volume to involvement in the continent’s social and educational sector, all have increased according to a media report.

Redefining itself as an Afro-Eurasian nation, Turkey is engaged with several African nations in multiple ways – from trade, military cooperation, education, diplomacy and infrastructure to civil society and political relations, according to the report. a report by the Policy Research Group. (POREG).

Unlike China’s relationship with Africa, which is largely commercial, Turkey has also placed emphasis on the social and educational sectors, the report adds.

Turkey had an embassy in Lagos in 1962 and now it has 42 embassies on the continent. In particular, others are in preparation.

The country has extended its footprints from northern Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia to West African countries like Chad, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Senegal, then Angola, South Africa, Congo and more, POREG said. The intensification of relations between Ankara-Africa is largely shaped during the tenure of incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During Erdogan’s Primeminister ship from 2003 to 2013, he embarked on a voyage to Africa which achieved several new milestones in Turkey’s relations with Africa.

He stepped in to bridge the gaps left by the West with the African nation, mostly former colonial powers. Ankara helped Somalia resist one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Turkey’s approach, which is more visible and transparent than other donors, has been widely appreciated by Somalis.

Turkey offered to help the African nation in terms of training and equipment when militancy gained ground.

Ankara provided $ 5 million in 2018 to the “G5 Sahel Force”, a regional coalition, which deployed troops to fight Islamist militants in the tri-junction area linking Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Although Turkey is still a new player in Africa, it has sown enough seeds on the continent to become an influential power in the near future, according to POREG. (ANI)

