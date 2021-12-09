Carelessness and contempt are at the root of every Boris Johnson crisis

They lie to you and they laugh at you. This is the accusation that the opposition is starting to build up against the government of Boris Johnson. Lying can be considered by voters, but contempt is more corrosive. With a video leaking showing Downing Street workers joking about a party last December as the Prime Minister ordered the nation to be locked down, his enemies must be thinking that all of their Christmases have come at once.

It is always difficult to calibrate the damage that a heartbreaking Westminster story will do to the country at large. But a useful rule of thumb is that the more personal moral failure is felt, the greater the outrage. By this measure, Johnson has a serious problem given that the party took place in the building that serves as both his office and official residence. While ordinary people were prosecuted and fined for such violations, his own staff emptied him behind closed doors. The laughter from Downing Street staff about the breach may have been gallows humor, but his sight reinforces the view that in this government the only question that matters is “can we get away with this?” ”

The Prime Minister has reached the traditional last line of defense in such circumstances by asking his cabinet secretary, Simon Case, to investigate what happened at Johnson’s own workplace. Few will be impressed by this – especially since he chose not to do so a week ago when the news broke, preferring to try and fight his way through non-specific denials. But it offers a new elusive answer to the questions of the next few days. Johnson is hopeful that gaining time will ease the pressure, although he will regret being trapped by Keir Starmer by promising him to take the findings to the police. Plus, there aren’t any real scapegoats he can throw at the crowd, although he will always be looking for them.

Longer term, however, this issue is yet another reminder to his own MPs of the fundamental weakness of his leadership and why his government continues to fall into such holes. Recklessness and contempt have long been hallmarks of the Johnson administration. In almost every controversy surrounding this government, from the suspension of parliament over Brexit to the failed effort to save a colleague guilty of paid advocacy, the running theme is not just the rationale “whatever works ”, but the belief that a problem is just a problem if you can’t stand it.

This style was born from the collision of two attitudes. The first is Johnson’s informal relationship with the rules. Few Downing Street revelers will have doubted Johnson’s own contempt for Covid restrictions. The second comes from the conviction among senior officials in his administration that Britain’s institutions are broken and in need of a radical overhaul. The combination of these two points of view favors unconventional movements. It turns critics into enemies and any defender of existing institutions or processes into part of the privileged “drop” fighting for their own interests.

The combination is damaging both for the conservatives and for the country because it clouds judgment and upsets any moral compass. Add Brexit polarization to the mix and you have leadership too often unable to contain its impulses. This is what leads to a disregard for checks and balances and independent oversight, which are essential when a government with a large majority can do pretty much whatever it wants.

Furious and increasingly desperate Conservative MPs have refused to call for the removal of advisers, a “swamp emptying”. But the swamp in question is the Prime Minister himself and he will never change. He sets the tone for his staff and his government. Can anyone imagine such a party if Theresa May was Prime Minister?

The question then is, when is that sufficient for these Conservative members? The simple answer is when they believe the public has turned on Johnson, and while this particular mess is unlikely to bring down the government, it is eroding swing voter support. An impending by-election in North Shropshire next week will be a test.

Against this background, the Prime Minister – who, in the words of a cabinet colleague, resisted any further measures to slow the spread of Omicron “unless it is clearly inevitable” – suddenly rushes to introduce the so-called Plan B, at least part of which was rejected by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Some of the measurements were likely coming in the next few days anyway, as scientific advice pointed to the rapid spread of the new variant through the population. Most locals will support the measures, which will include advice for working from home and some variations on vaccine passports, but among the sizable minority who do not, the accusation will be that new rules have been introduced to hijack attention to a political issue.

And since some of those most opposed to the new restrictions, especially vaccine passports, are Johnson’s own MPs, it will bolster opposition from those most likely to impeach him, weakening his authority to take the necessary decisions on Omicron.

Far too many premature political obituaries have been written about Boris Johnson to add another now. With his apologies and his promise of investigation, he tries to place himself above the ranks. But what this and other recent mistakes has highlighted is what will prove his ultimate downfall. It will come when his MPs conclude that his sloppy leadership style is jeopardizing their electoral prospects. This week, that day came a significant step closer.

[email protected]