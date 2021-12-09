Kevin Rudd: COVID made Xi Jinping zero risk

Are the United States and China now locked in a new form of cold war? Their governments behave as if they were.

But Bremmer doesn’t buy it. He does not predict that Washington and Beijing will become more cooperative, but that both will be too preoccupied with historic challenges at home in the years to come to wage a full-time international struggle.

In Washington, the main worry will be for the broken political system of the Americas. American politics are increasingly tribalized as television and online media target like-minded consumers with hyperpartisan media coverage. Rising wealth inequalities are fueling the fire by separating whites and non-whites, urban and rural, and the more educated from the less educated. The deepening public mistrust of political institutions will fuel future battles over the legitimacy of US elections.

Beijing’s burden focuses on how to extend decades of economic gains while moving away from a growth model that no longer works, as higher wages in China and more automation in factories elsewhere profoundly reduce manufacturing benefits from China. China is still a middle income country. To reach the level of prosperity of rich countries, it needs 6-7% growth for another 20 years.

But China needs to spend less in the coming years to keep giant, deeply-indebted companies afloat and more to care for the largest elderly population in history. And its leaders must accomplish this at a time when the Chinese people expect ever higher levels of prosperity from their government.

The domestic distraction of American and Chinese leaders will create new opportunities for European, Japanese, Canadian, Indian and other political and business leaders to contribute to the resolution of international problems. But other governments are not the only new players to enter this power vacuum.

Tech companies are rapidly becoming important geopolitical players. We were entering a world in which economic winners and losers, election results and national security will depend on the choices made by both governments and by major global technology companies.

Bremmer calls it a techno-polar moment.

The idea is simple but transformative: Just as governments make the laws that determine what can happen in the physical world, tech companies have final authority in a digital world that becomes both larger and more immersive.

The biggest tech companies will establish sovereignty by defining the digital space and its boundaries, the algorithms that determine what happens in that space, and the terms and conditions that decide who can operate in this world.

For the skeptics, Bremmer asks this question: Who will do the most to influence the outcome of next year’s US midterm elections: the President of the United States or the CEO of Meta? According to Bremmer, given that the vote will be influenced by both real-world rule changes and the flow of information online, the answer is not obvious.

How will tech companies try to expand their power? Some will behave like globalists trying to reach consumers and influence politics everywhere.

Others will act like national champions by aligning with individual governments and their goals.

Yet others will behave like techno-utopians, companies that expect historical forces and technological innovations to help them replace governments in important ways.

The relative success of these models over the next decade will determine how government and tech companies share power in the long run, and whether democracy or autocracy wins.

What to do ? Think adaptation, not surrender, says Bremmer. Steps can be taken to limit the sometimes negative influence of technology companies in the political life of democracies. But just as climate change can be limited but not avoided, we must understand and adapt to a world in which governments and tech companies compete for influence over our lives.