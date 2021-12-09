Justice on the Brink Book Excerpt – Harvard Gazette





For McConnell, it was not time for mourning, it was business, and he was ready. The president was in the air, returning from a campaign rally in Minnesota. The White House operator patched McConnell’s urgent call to Air Force One. As Josh Holmes, former McConnells chief of staff, later told PBS Frontline’s documentary program, the Majority Leader delivered a two-part message: I will issue a statement saying we will fill the vacant position. and that you must name Amy Coney Barrett.

Why Barrett? The answer was obvious, although not yet spoken; there were motions to be made, after all. The point is that as of September 18, 2020, by all accounts she was the perfect choice.

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh had been surprisingly conventional choices. Both had been clerics at the Supreme Court. Both were Beltway creatures who had paid their dues in Republican politics and worked at high levels in the administration of President George W. Bush, Gorsuch in the Department of Justice as senior deputy to the Associate Attorney General and Kavanaugh in the White House as the President’s personal secretary. Bush rewarded each with a federal appellate judge position, and each had spent more than a decade on the bench.

Barrett was also a clerk at the Supreme Court, but there the similarity ended. By traditional Republican standards, it was far from a conventional choice. She didn’t have the Ivy League credentials shared by all the other sitting judges, who were all law graduates from Harvard (Roberts, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, Gorsuch) or Yale (Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor , Kavanaugh.)

Barrett graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School, after declining an offer of admission from the top-ranked University of Chicago Law School. I’m Catholic and have always grown up loving Notre Dame, she explained years later, adding: I really wanted to choose a place where I felt like I wasn’t just going to study. lawyer. I wanted to be in a place where I felt developed and inspired as a whole person. A keynote speech she gave there in 2006, nine years after graduation, made it clear the distinctive vision she had of her alma mater. Keep in mind, she told the graduate students, that your legal career is only a means to an end. This end, she explained, is the building of the kingdom of God.

Compared to other recent candidates for the Supreme Court of Republican and Democratic presidents, his resume was slim. She had been a judge for a few months to less than three years. She had practiced law only briefly, spending the next two years as a partner in a Washington, DC law firm. She had never worked in government. After her stay in Washington, she returned to Notre Dame Refuge and spent 15 years in law school.

That Barrett was Catholic was not unusual. Quite the contrary, in fact; she would join a tribunal where six of the eight judges were brought up in the church: Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Sotomayor, Thomas, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

What was unusual was the public dimension of Barrett’s Catholicism, his willingness over the course of his pre-judicial career to attest to his adherence to Catholic doctrine on matters of public interest, abortion in the spotlight. among them. In 2013, on the 40th anniversary of the Supreme Court, Roe v Wadedecision, who established the constitutional right to abortion, Barrett signed a statement published in the student newspaper Notre Dame by the University Faculty for Life and the Notre Dame Fund to Protect Human Life. In the 40 years since the infamous Roe v. Wadede of the Supreme Court, more than 55 million unborn children have been killed by abortions, the statement said. We, the professors and staff of the University of Notre Dame reaffirm our full support for our university’s commitment to the right to life, we renew our call for the unborn child to be protected by law and welcomed. in life, and we express our love and support for the mothers who wear them.

The previous year, she had signed a statement criticizing the Obama administration for its implementation of the affordable care laws’ requirement to include contraceptive coverage in employer-sponsored health plans. Religious orders and churches themselves were exempt from the mandate, and religiously affiliated organizations like colleges and the chain of nursing homes run by an order of nuns, the Little Sisters of the Poor, sought the same exemption. Instead, the Obama administration offered them a hands-off accommodation whereby, without employer involvement, an organization’s insurance provider would purchase the coverage and notify employees of its availability.

The statement Barrett signed in opposition to this policy, under the title UNACCEPTABLE, was drafted and disseminated by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a prominent organization that advocates against what it perceives to be government incursions into human rights. believers. The statement called Obama’s policy a serious violation of religious freedom, adding: It is an insult to the intelligence of Catholics, Protestants, Eastern Orthodox Christians, Jews, Muslims and others in faith and conscience to imagine that they will accept an assault on their religious freedom if only it is covered by some cheap accounting trick.

In 2016, the University Faculty for Life, of which she was then a member, unanimously passed a resolution condemning Notre-Dame’s decision to present Vice-President Joe Biden with the Laetare Medal, awarded annually to an American Catholic. in recognition of exceptional service to the Church and to society. . How could the vice president meet this qualification, the group asked, as he visibly rejected for decades the Church’s teaching on life by supporting the right to abortion?

To a member of the general public reading these statements, it may not matter that one of the participants happens to be an obscure professor of law. But Don McGahn was not a disinterested observer. He was himself a graduate of Notre Dame and a member of the conservative Federalist Society, serving as Trump’s legal advisor in the White House. He was the administration’s chief breeder and had dozens of appeals court seats that the Senate prevented Obama from occupying. One was an Indiana seat on the Seventh Circuit. Obama attempted to fill the seat by appointing Myra Selby, the first woman and the first African American to sit on the Indiana Supreme Court. The Republican majority in the Senate had never heard it, so the seat was available for McGahn. The Trump administration was less than four months old when Barretts’ appointment was announced on May 8, 2017.

At her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September, the issue of religion was at the fore, as it has in federal court records across the country. Republican-controlled state legislatures enacted dozens of anti-abortion measures, many of which were now being challenged in the courts. Roe v. Wadeitself was seen as increasingly vulnerable. Many courts were also dealing with ongoing religious challenges regarding the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic senators were openly skeptical about whether Barrett could put aside his deep religious commitments and, as a judge, approach these issues with an open mind. Her assurances that she might have failed to persuade California Senator Dianne Feinstein to the Democrats’ ranking committees. Feinstein asked him: Why is it that so many of us on this side have this very uncomfortable feeling that you know, dogma and law are two different things. And I think whatever religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different. And I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion that one draws is that dogma resides loudly within you, and it is worrying when you approach big problems that a lot of people have fought for years in this country.

Feinstein’s words turned out to be a gift to the Republican Party, eliciting an immediate and sustained reaction. The opinion piece portrayed the senator, and by extension all Democrats, as anti-Catholic, even anti-religion. Coffee mugs and T-shirts sold in Catholic bookstores and on the Internet bore the words Dogma Lives Strong in Me. Judge Dogma.

In retrospect, Feinstein’s awkward question might have been the best thing that happened to Barrett on his first adventure in the public spotlight. People who would barely have noticed a Seventh Circuit nomination amid the chaos of Trump’s early months now knew his name. The meme of Catholic martyrdom that was now attached to the name resonated powerfully with the theme of Christian victimization that Trump had so successfully exploited during his rise to power. There is no need to claim that this influenced his confirmation on the Seventh Circuit, a fatality anyway. But without a doubt, it helped make his next chapter inevitable.

