It’s Bidens Washington, but the press never tires of Trump





President Biden faces a wide range of global issues, from the Beijing Olympics diplomatic boycott order to Vladimir Putin’s warning on Tuesday against an invasion of Ukraine.

Not to mention the omicron, inflation, supply shortages and other challenges that make up the government’s grinding job. And it’s not about whether hell will get Democrats to pass his $ 2 trillion social spending bill before Christmas, or never.

But there are all kinds of developments in this other universe known as Trump World that keep stealing the show.

We’ve never had a situation where a former president has generated so much news more than a year after being defeated at the polls, which, of course, remains a major point of contention for Trump supporters.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by video conference on Tuesday about reports of a planned Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Getty Images)

There is a synergy here between Donald’s stubborn determination to stay in the news and the media whose audiences love to hate Trump who pounce on every development.

Trump is newsworthy, of course, as he is the dominant figure in the Republican Party, tries to bring down non-loyalists halfway through, and may well run for his old job in 2024.

But there’s also the investigative mechanism that still seems to overshadow Trump, led by the Democrat-dominated Jan.6 committee.

On this front alone, the battles to appear generate an almost constant stream of headlines.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, had agreed to be interviewed by the House panel. But Meadows’ attorney told Fox on Tuesday he would no longer cooperate, due to disputes over what is covered by executive privilege and the insistence of committees to review his cell phone tapes.

Two other key figures, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman, who wrote the memo saying Mike Pence might reject some Electoral College results, are pleading the fifth. This is a pretty serious matter. Sure, the Biden DOJ got an indictment against Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena, but that doesn’t appear to have spurred cooperation.

Marc Short, who was Pence’s chief of staff, is cooperating, however, as Pence’s worldview is very different from that of the Trumpists.

As gruesome as the Capitol Riot is, a battalion of journalists is aggressively pursuing the idea that the former president might be successful next time around.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain contenders for media attention. (Associated press)

“Trump’s next coup has already started,” an Atlantic coverage read.

“Trump’s conspiracy is hiding in plain sight,” warns New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie.

By the way, Meadows came out with a book which we learned from The Times says Trump’s oxygen fell to dangerously low levels when he contracted Covid last year. A CNN medical analyst has previously proclaimed Trump to be “in danger of death.”

It was Meadows’ book The Chiefs Chief that revealed Trump tested positive three days before the first debate against Biden. Meadows was quick to accept his claim of “fake news” from the ex-boss because the book says two negative virus tests quickly followed – except that Trump went to see Walter Reed three days after the debate.

This led to the Washington Post’s in-depth dive into the more than 500 people Trump came in contact with within a week of the initial test. And others say Trump feels betrayed by Meadows (as he did after the books by Stephanie Grisham, John Bolton, and other former collaborators).

But wait, there is more news on Trump! Devin Nunes is resigning his seat in Congress to become CEO of new media company Trumps and fight online “censorship”.

Former President Donald Trump, seen at a World Series game in Atlanta on October 30, remains well-known to the public despite having stepped down. (Getty Images)

It’s a remarkable move, considering the Trump loyalist is set to chair a Republican House’s Ways and Means Committee.

But that highlights another investigation: Federal regulators are examining the proposed merger between the Trump firm and a shell company that has been formed to make it public.

Trump told his ex-spokesperson Sean Spicer on Newsmax that the SEC investigation is a “witch hunt” that could lead to “pure communism” in this country. Shades of Bob Mueller.

And keep in mind that there is the ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization, which was supposed to cause big trouble for the founder after CFO Allen Weisselberg was indicted, but … did not do so until ‘now.

Back in the world of government, Biden announced a new strategy to tackle financial corruption. But much of the media industry remains devoted to chronicling everything Trump might be missing from the clicks and notes he reliably delivered.

