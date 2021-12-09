Gujarat riots of 2002: Did not try to involve ex-chief minister Narendra Modi, Zakia Jafri told SC

Zakia Jafri, who alleged a larger plot during the Gujarat riots of 2002, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that she had at no time attempted to “implicate” the chief minister of the state of Gujarat. era and that she did not even object to it. Zakia Jafri, wife of assassinated Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed during violence at Gulberg society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, challenged SIT’s clean note to 64 people including Narendra Modi who was chief minister of Gujarat during the state riots.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Zakia Jafri, told a bench of three judges led by Judge AM Khanwilkar that they had not discussed the alleged involvement of the former chief minister at all and that they were on the issue of a larger plot that has not been examined. by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The judiciary, also composed of judges Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar, observed that the allegation concerning the involvement of persons at the highest level was investigated by the SIT and that documents were collected on the basis of which the investigator formed an opinion and filed a report in front of the person concerned. to research.



“Regarding this assertion in the recording, the SIT has indicated in contemporary official records how the state reacted, how the state took action and how action was taken. Now this belies this version and that is the opinion of the investigator. That is the way to see it. The allegation is that it came from above, which allegation is unfounded, “said the judiciary.

The trial court also observed that an indictment cannot be filed against anyone without substantial evidence.

“I have nothing more about the ex-chief minister. I don’t want to argue it and I have never discussed it. Let’s be clear about it,” Sibal told the bench, adding: “At no time did I try to implicate the ex-chief minister and I didn’t dispute it. I don’t even dispute it now.”

Lead counsel also read a statement from the petitioner regarding the larger conspiracy allegation and said he would record it on Thursday.

Reading the statement, he said that the petitioner presented her observations on the basis of “undisputed evidence” in the form of tapes of an undercover operation and official communications from public officials.

“The petitioner has not sought to allege wrongdoing, criminal or otherwise, with reference to disputed facts,” he said.

Sibal said the undisputed evidence on the record points to a larger plot that has not been investigated by SIT.

He stated that the petitioner was not concerned with what happened at the meeting on February 27, 2002, the day the Godhra train incident occurred.

He said a larger plot could not be established without an investigation.

Zakia Jafri’s lawyer had previously argued that his 2006 complaint was that there was “a larger conspiracy where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speech and the outbreak of violence “.

Ehsan Jafri, the former MP, was among 68 people killed in the violence a day after the Godhra train incident.

Sabarmati Express coach S-6 was set on fire in Godhra, killing 59 people and starting riots in Gujarat in 2002.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT filed a closing report giving a clear opinion to Modi, now prime minister, and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was “no evidence that could of prosecution “against them.

Zakia Jafri had filed a petition before the Supreme Court in 2018 challenging the order of the High Court of Gujarat of October 5, 2017 rejecting his plea against the decision of the SIT.

The plea also argued that after the SIT gave clear advice in its closing report to a trial judge, Zakia Jafri filed a protest motion which was dismissed by the magistrate without considering “substantiated funds. “.

In its October 2017 order, the High Court declared that the SIT investigation was overseen by the Supreme Court.

However, he partially allowed her request regarding her request for further investigation, saying that she can go to an appropriate forum, including the district court, a division chamber of the high court or the Supreme Court to request a further investigation.