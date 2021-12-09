Man arrested freed, not suspect in Khashoggi murder





PARIS French authorities announced on Wednesday that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle airport for allegedly being linked to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi had been misidentified. Saudi officials later said he was released. The Paris public prosecutor’s office issued a brief statement on Wednesday after more than 24 hours of checks, saying the man arrested on Tuesday was not Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. . “The warrant (of arrest) does not apply to him,” the statement said, without further details. French media reported that the confusion was linked to the fact that the detained man had the same name as al-Otaibi. The Saudi Embassy in Paris said the arrested man was released later Wednesday and boarded a flight to Saudi Arabia. The embassy claimed it was a mistaken identity, saying the man “had nothing to do with the case in question.” A person by the name of Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi was one of more than a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2018 for the murder of Khashoggi. He was also mentioned in the declassified US intelligence report that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved” the operation that killed Khashoggi. The report used an alternate English transliteration of his surname. Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting outside. Turkish officials allege that Khashoggi, who wrote reviews of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for the Washington Post, was killed by a team of Saudi agents and then dismembered with a bone saw. The Saudi government admitted to the murder under intense international pressure and held a closed-door trial, never disclosing the names of the defendants. The short-term arrest came at a particularly sensitive political moment for all involved. French President Emmanuel Macron had just visited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his recent tour of the Middle East. Prince Mohammed was still on his first major tour of all the Arab Gulf states since the murder of Khashoggi, visiting Qatar on Wednesday. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has just left Qatar, hopes to bury a long-standing feud with the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates over his country providing refuge for Islamists in the Middle East. Erdogan hopes this will encourage Arab investment in Turkey as its sterling currency craters amid an economic crisis. ___ Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed.

