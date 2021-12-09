Explained: What is the pressure of the Chinese government on the “sinization of religion”?

At a national religious affairs conference held from December 3-4, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the sinicization of religions in China and wished to fully implement the theory of the Communist Party of China (CCP ) on religious matters.

Xi stressed the importance of upholding the principle of the development of religions in the Chinese context and providing active guidance for the adaptation of religions to socialist society, a statement released by the Chinese government said.

What did the national conference on religious affairs entail?

The national religious affairs conference brought together senior Chinese leaders, including Li Zhanshu, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, as well as Xi Jinping.

Xi spoke about fully implementing the Chinese government’s policies on religious affairs and freedom of religious belief.

He said religious groups should strengthen their self-management and spoke about the need to work and improve laws governing religious affairs.

Much of Xis’ speech was to urge citizens of all faiths to seek to adjust to a socialist society.

He said: Efforts are needed to better rally and guide believers to work with the general public to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and realize the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Speaking about religions in China, Xi said that they are largely Chinese in orientation and that religious groups have strengthened recognition of the homeland, Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the CCP and socialism with the characteristics Chinese.

Urging religions to adapt to a socialist society, Xi also highlighted the sinicization of religions in China. He added that sinization would improve self-management in the religious world, improve the legalization of religious affairs, organize and guide believers to work with citizens, and strive to build a powerful socialist society.

According to the statement, Xi said there is a need to establish strong leadership, uphold and develop a religious theory of socialism with Chinese characteristics, work in accordance with the Party’s basic policy on religion and defend the principle that religions in China should be Chinese in orientation.

Xi has consistently urged religious groups to manage religious works and operate in accordance with state laws.

Religious activities must be carried out within the framework provided for by laws and regulations, and must not endanger the health of citizens, undermine public order and good morals, interfere with educational, judicial and administrative matters as well. than social life, he said.

Sinicization means aligning religious beliefs and beliefs, of any religion, with the culture, religious and political ideology, and religious rules of China.

Sinicization means transforming religious beliefs, faith, practice, rituals in accordance with Chinese culture and society.

It is not the first time that Xi has called for the sinization of religion. He often urged citizens to follow religion according to the country’s rules and promote socialism.

Sinicization is both political and religious. Xi not only expects citizens of all faiths to adjust to sinicization, but also wants the country’s rulers to embrace socialism and adhere to the state’s religious position.

According to South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based media organization, religious affairs in China have been under stricter scrutiny since 2015, when the sinization was introduced. Over the years, this brought religious beliefs under party control and forced religions to align with Chinese culture and reject foreign influence.

China’s religious demography

According to a white paper released in 2018 by the Chinese government, the main religions practiced in China are Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestantism and there were nearly 200 million believers in the country.

Among these religious devotees, the majority were Buddhists in Tibet. Others include 20 million Muslims, 38 million Protestant Christians, and 6 million Catholic Christians.

There are nearly 144,000 places of worship and 5,500 religious groups in China, including seven national organizations which are the Buddhist Association of China, the Chinese Taoist Association, the Islamic Association of China, the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, the Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China, the National Committee of the Three Patriotic Movements of the Protestant Churches of China and the Christian Council of China.

How has China cracked down on religious activities?

The national conference on religious affairs was held amid accusations of repressive control over Muslims and Christians living in China and close monitoring of religions, according to the South China Morning Post.

Last month, the United States named China among other countries as a country of particular concern for violations of religious freedom.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said: The conditions for religious freedom in China continue to deteriorate. The Chinese Communist government has created a high-tech surveillance state, using facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor and harass Christians, Tibetan Buddhists, Falon Gong, and other religions. Independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims were detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang.

A few months ago, China was accused of removing domes and minarets from mosques across the country citing foreign religious influence.

China has long been accused of mistreating Uyghur Muslims, who make up less than half of Xinjiang’s population, and detaining them in camps to educate, re-educate and train them.

China has also been accused of detaining Christians for transformation and training.