Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson advises working from home, makes passports mandatory for vaccines amid Omicron wave
London:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the tightening of virus restrictions in England as cases of Omicron variants increase, including advice for working from home and compulsory Covid passports.
Johnson said in a briefing that the Omicron case rate is doubling every two or three days, risking a “sharp increase in hospitalizations.”
“We must be humble in the face of this virus,” he said, adding that it was “the proportionate and responsible thing to move to plan B in England”.
The UK has recorded more than 10 million confirmed cases and nearly 146,000 people have died from the virus, one of the highest tolls in Europe.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday there had been 568 confirmed cases of the newly discovered Omicron variant, but the actual figure is “probably closer to 10,000”.
Johnson said it was becoming increasingly clear that Omicron “is growing much faster than the previously dominant Delta variant and” we cannot yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants.
“We just have to react today as we are,” he said, while insisting that the new measures do not constitute a lockdown and that people can continue the Christmas holidays and events for children such as Nativity games as long as they “practice due warn”.
Christmas party probe
Johnson announced the strict measures while facing public anger over video footage of his assistants joking about an alleged illicit Christmas party in Downing Street during last year’s lockdown.
Images broadcast on national television showed assistants laughing as they discussed how to react if asked about a “fictitious party” in Downing Street, at a time last year when many families have had to cancel long-awaited Christmas gatherings.
Johnson on December 19, 2020, announced a strict ‘stay at home’ level of alert for London and the south-east of England.
The Prime Minister insisted that to his knowledge there was no party going on in his office number 10 on Downing Street and that no rules had been broken. He ordered an investigation into the incident.
Johnson adviser Allegra Stratton, who was his press secretary when she appeared in the footage, gave a tearful resignation speech on Wednesday. She offered “a deep apology”, saying she “would regret these remarks for the rest of my life.”
Passports for stadiums
As part of a series of new measures, the government is reintroducing advice for working from home in England.
“From Monday you should work from home if you can – go to work if you have to,” the prime minister said.
He added that the government will make the presentation of Covid vaccine passports in England mandatory for the first time within a week, while the decentralized administrations in Scotland and Wales have already taken similar steps.
The passes will be needed “to enter nightclubs and places where large crowds congregate,” Johnson said, adding that this would mean indoor places where more than 500 people congregate unseated.
He also said the passes will be needed for any venue with more than 10,000 people in attendance, such as sports stadiums. Four Premier League football matches will take place next Wednesday.
People will need to prove that they have received two doses of the vaccine or that they have had a negative lateral flow test.
The government is also making masks mandatory in “most indoor public places, including theaters and cinemas,” Johnson said. Wearing a mask is already legally compulsory in England on public transport and in shops.
The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the vaccines and the proposed boosters. So far, nearly 21 million people have received boosters in the UK.
“The most important thing that any of us can do is get our jabs and most importantly get that recall as soon as our turn comes,” he said.
