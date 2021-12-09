PM promises maximum relief for the poor





PESHAWAR:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched a historic and largest social protection program ever, the Health Microinsurance Program, aimed at “providing maximum relief to the poor and making the country a” real “state. Islamic providence such as Riyasat-e-Madina “.

Health insurance, a subsidiary of the Kamyab Pakistan program, will provide free medical services worth up to one million rupees per year to 7.5 million families in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the program launching ceremony in Peshawar, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that with the government of Punjab spending 320 billion rupees on a health insurance program, the insurance facility will be accessible to all. citizens of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad. Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said his party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf – had started its political journey with the aim of making Pakistan a “real” Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the country’s ancestors.

“When the PTI came to power in 2013 at the KP, welfare-oriented programs such as health insurance projects were prioritized to benefit the poor and low-income strata,” he added. .

“Development plans, reform initiatives and the party’s dedicated leadership resulted in the unprecedented two-thirds majority of the PTI in the 2018 elections in the province,” he said. Referring to a UNDP report, the Prime Minister said that a significant reduction in poverty had been observed in the KP in 2013-2018 due to the “prudent policies” of the PTI government.

The Prime Minister said that 6.3 million scholarships with an allocation of 47 billion rupees are awarded to students on the basis of merit, adding that the data of students and scholarships is compiled by the Prime Minister’s office. so that no deserving student can be deprived of the institution.

He said the PTI-led government had succeeded in improving governance, restoring law and order and boosting the morale of the police forces who were at the forefront of the 2013 war on terror at KP. . Despite the 2013-18 coalition government in the KP, he said 30 percent of health insurance was provided to the people.

He also praised the KP government for extending free health insurance to 100 percent of the population. Under the Kamyab Pakistan program, the micro health insurance would provide free medical services worth 1 million rupees per year to 7.5 million families in the province.

He added that the health insurance program would also be launched in the Punjab from January 1, 2022, and the entire population of the province would be covered within three months. The governments of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan also intended to launch such a mega program.

“The free health insurance card has been a great blessing for poor people and low income groups,” he said, adding that the free universal health coverage at KP was unprecedented because such facilities “n were not available “in developed countries.

Appreciating the performance of the NCOC, the Prime Minister said the country has effectively tackled the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc around the world and severely affected the food supply chain around the world, causing inflation, rising prices. prices and rising prices of oil, gas and food. goods in Pakistan.

He claimed the government’s anti-Covid policies saved people from hunger, famine and many precious lives in addition to preventing the economy from collapsing. Prime Minister Imran said the government announced a landmark Ehsas food subsidy program worth Rs 120 billion that would benefit more than 20 million households.

“Ehsaas’ ration rebate program will provide groceries to around 20 million families by covering 130 million people and offering them a 30% discount on the purchase of essential food items,” he said. he said, adding that about 53% of the country’s total population would be benefited. Families with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000 are eligible for the Ehsas Ration reduction program.

The Prime Minister urged elected officials to visit their constituencies and briefed people and grocery store owners on the benefits and procedures for registering the Ehas ration program.

He also said that another social assistance program was being launched benefiting around two million poor families, adding interest-free loans of up to Rs 500,000 to each family, technical education and 2, Rs 7 million for building a house to live a prosperous and dignified life. life.

The prime minister regretted that the heavy loans borrowed by previous governments had overwhelmed the country’s economy and added that most of the revenue generated by the government was spent to pay the interest on these loans.

He said 10 new dams will be built over the next 10 years to solve the problem of water scarcity and boost food production. He said there were around 80,000 dams including 5,000 large dams in China.

Khyber-Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, SAPM on Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar, provincial ministers and lawmakers were also present at the occasion.

