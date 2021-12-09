How Donald Trump Inspired Meryl Streep’s Portrayal of GOP President in ‘Don’t Look Up’





Look no further, Adam McKay’s biting new black comedy for Netflix manages to deliver a parody in a world that is now beyond satire, and Meryl Streep’s clever cast as an incompetent megalomaniac leader really seals it all in. case.

Streep stars as a woman President of the United States in the disaster movie that progressives can applaud at first until her character is revealed – a slogan with a cap, self-glorifying, power-hungry, conservative.

And we already know that the Oscar-winning actress is good at playing political figures with her infamous portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in the 2011 drama, The Iron Lady.

The president played by Streep, President Janie Orlean, is described by McKay as “70 percent celebrity, 30 percent shrewd politician, someone completely cowardly and unashamed.”

While Donald Trump is never mentioned in the film or by the cast or creators, his presence is felt and it is clear where they drew their inspiration from.

President Orléans is far more concerned with the primary elections than with an extinction-level comet rushing towards Earth in a climate change metaphor that slaps viewers in the face.

Streep said she found inspiration in the role from different places and cited “absurd people”.

Meryl Street as the fictional president of Orlean in “Don’t Look Up” and Donald Trump. Netflix / Getty

“There were so many places to take things, because there are so many absurd people who have been getting into public places recently, and shamelessly,” Streep told reporters at a press conference Monday night. .

It was pretty fun putting together this character who was just a pure identity, exactly what his appetite wanted, “Streep said of President Orleans.” And about amassing power, l ‘money, more power and more money, and beautiful hair and nails, you know? “

Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up”. Netflix

The Oscar winner explained, “That’s, unfortunately, the cost of what a public servant is now, it’s only the most… I mean, really, you really have to make a big sacrifice. Your family makes a sacrifice, and you have to be prepared to do it. And it’s amazing that we ever have good people to do it. [SIGH] we need them. We need them more than ever. “

Later in the press conference, Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Kate Dibiasky, the astronomy student who uncovers the commentary, said she “really liked Meryl’s incompetence as president” in the film.

President Donald Trump appears at a rally on the eve of the South Carolina primary on February 28, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Streep and Lawrence star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up, and he plays Dr Randall Mindy, the head of the astronomy department who makes the discovery.

“You know, Adam created this movie, which was about the climate crisis, but he created a sense of urgency talking about a comet that’s going to hit Earth in six months and how science has turned. politicized with “alternative facts.” “he said.

Don’t Look Up opens in theaters on December 10 and begins streaming on Netflix on December 24.

Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up”. Netflix

