Roger Stone becomes latest Trump insider to plead fifth





There is a certain symmetry in the circumstances. Exactly three years ago this week, after two members of Donald Trump’s inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican Agent Roger Stone told congressional investigators he, too, was claiming Fifth Amendment protection against the self-incrimination as lawmakers investigate the Russian scandal.

That was in December 2018. Three years later, after two Republican lawyers close to former President Jeffrey Clark and John Eastman pleaded the fifth in the investigation into the January 6 attack, Stone again the same. NBC News reported:

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, refuses to be impeached or to hand over documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, his lawyer said in a statement. letter dated Monday. The letter, which Stone provided to NBC News on Tuesday, invokes his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

Of course, a blanket Fifth Amendment claim doesn’t mean Stone can simply decline to appear before investigators. The way the process generally works, witnesses still have to introduce themselves and then invoke Fifth in response to specific questions.

Process considerations aside, Stone’s decision means there are now three people in the former president’s inner circle who have said they will refuse to answer questions about the Jan.6 attack for fear. that their answers are not used against them in the context of possible criminal proceedings.

As for politics, as recently as 2016, it was Trump himself who mocked those who asserted their Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate themselves. “The crowd takes the Fifth Amendment,” said the then candidate. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, meanwhile, did not plead the fifth, but he decided not to cooperate with the investigation, although he said the contrary the last week. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack issued a press release yesterday afternoon, which read in part: “Tomorrow’s deposition, which was scheduled at the request of Mr. Meadows, will be will go as planned. If indeed Mr. Meadows refuses to appear, the select committee will have no choice but to advance the contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows previously served discharge him for criminal prosecution. “

This deposition is scheduled for today. Meadows seems unlikely to appear.

Of particular interest, Meadows complained yesterday in a letter to lawmakers that Congressional investigators cited “a third-party carrier trying to get information.” He didn’t go into specifics, but it was against this background that CNN reported shortly after:

The special House committee investigating the January 6 riot has formally subpoenaed the telephone records of more than 100 people, a significant number that includes former Trump officials and former President associates such as his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to several sources familiar with the subject. The committee has already started receiving data from telephone operators, the sources said. The recordings do not include the content of the calls, but rather details of who called or texted to whom, when and for how long, giving them the ability to build a network of communications before, during and after the call. January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Remember, Republicans made no secret of their fear of this scenario. It was late August when minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy threatened telecommunications companies, warning that “a Republican majority would not forget” if private sector leaders cooperate with congressional investigation into the attack. January 6.

Around the same time, 11 House Republicans did the same, urging companies not to cooperate with their own chamber’s investigation.

Clearly, these efforts have proved unconvincing.

