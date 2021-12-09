Our corruption perception index is ranked 102, needs improvement





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said Indonesia must work hard to improve corruption perception index. The reason is that based on 2020 data, Indonesia still ranks 102nd in the Corruption Perceptions Index. According to the president, this achievement is even inferior to other countries in Asia. “If we compare it to neighboring countries in Asia, we still need to improve our ranking of the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020,” Jokowi said during a summit speech at the commemoration of the World Struggle Day. Against Corruption (Hakordia) at the Red and White House of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). , Thursday (12/9/2021). Also read: Jokowi Hopes Bribery Actions Don’t Just Target Huge Legal Events “Singapore is ranked third again, Brunei Darussalam is ranked 35, Malaysia is ranked 57 and Indonesia is still ranked 102. It requires our hard work,” Jokowi said. He stressed that improving the corruption perception index must be done together. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register E-mail However, on the other hand, there are encouraging developments in terms of anti-corruption behavior. Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the index of anti-corruption behavior in society continues to rise and improve. “In 2019 it was at 3.7, in 2020 at 3.84, in 2021 at 3.88, which means it is improving every year,” Jokowi said. So, seeing these facts, the head of state demanded that there be an extraordinary way to eradicate corruption. The methods of eradicating corruption must continue to be improved and refined. Read also: Hakordia, the eradication of corruption is considered to be approaching its lowest Jokowi stressed that cracking down on corruption should not just target legal events that create a scene on the surface. “However, more fundamental efforts are needed, more fundamental and comprehensive efforts that will directly benefit the community,” Jokowi said. “Efforts to take action are very important to be carried out firmly and indiscriminately. Not only to provide a deterrent to perpetrators, but also very important to save state money and repair state losses. “, he added. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

