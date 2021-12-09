Nation has lost one of its bravest sons: President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi support the death of General Bipin Rawats

Chief of General Staff Bipin Rawat was killed in helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their condolences on the passing of General Bipin Rawats.

President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolences on the death of General Bipin Rawat and said: I am shocked and distressed by the untimely disappearance of General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the Fatherland were marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that General Bipin Rawat was an exceptional soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to the modernization of our armed forces and our security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic issues were exceptional. His passing saddened me deeply. Om Shanti.

General CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others aboard the IAF helicopter died in Tamil Nadu helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Calling it an extremely unfortunate helicopter crash, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh Said, Deeply distressed by the sudden disappearance of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other members of the armed forces in an extremely unfortunate helicopter crash today in Tamil Nadu . His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “Not enough words to express my sorrow over the tragic passing of General CDS #BipinRawat, Smt. Rawat and 11 soldiers. General Bipin Rawats’ service to the nation will be remembered. Smt Madhulika Rawat has been of service through AWWA. A big loss for the Indian armed forces.

NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences to the family of General Bipin Rawat.

Shocked and saddened to learn of the death of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat. He has had a highly decorated career and his service in defense over the past four decades will be remembered.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, Extremely tragic. God bless their souls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the disappearance of General Bipin Rawat is an irreparable loss for the nation.

He tweeted (in Hindi): The death of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife in an unfortunate accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu is extremely sad. Shri Rawat ji will always be remembered as an exceptional military officer. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the nation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya offered his condolences to the families of all those who died in the helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The news of the death of General CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other army officers in the tragic accident at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu is extremely painful. It is a huge and irreparable loss for the country. I offer my deepest condolences to all families, said Mansukh Mandaviya.

ANTONY BLINKEN, PRESIDENT SRI LANKA CONDOLE GEN RAWAT’S DEATH

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “My sincere condolences on the death of the Indian Chief of Staff, General Rawat, his wife and colleagues who perished in the tragic accident in ‘today. We will remember General Rawat as an exceptional man. leader who served his country and contributed to the US-Indian defense relationship.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also expressed his condolences on the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat.

Sri Lanka’s air force tweeted condolences to the families of those who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The commander of @airforcelk and all members of SLAF are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of General Bipin Rawat, Ms. Madhulika Rawat and all others on board. Our deepest condolences go out to their families, @IndianAirforce and all friends in India.@IndiainSL Sri Lanka Air Force (@airforcelk) December 8, 2021

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: I was deeply saddened to learn of the fatal helicopter crash which killed India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace.

