Top Tories attack Boris Johnson over Downing Street party





B oris Johnson faced fury from Tory MPs on Wednesday over a Christmas party at No 10 as London was in a Level 3 lockdown last year, with one saying police should be called to investigate. They expressed their anger ahead of the prime ministers’ questions after a video was released of one of Mr Johnson’s top communications chiefs apparently joking about the alleged party during a bogus press briefing. Families who lost loved ones during the pandemic have asked Mr Johnson for an apology for the December 18 rally, a day 514 people died within 28 days of being infected with Covid. Mr Javid was one of the ministers who dismissed reports of a Christmas party at No 10, saying last week: I don’t think there is anything there. READ MORE As ministers walked to the ground on Wednesday, Matthew Offord, Tory MP for Hendon, said: It’s horrible that there have been rumors of a party and now a video has emerged which appears to confirm that one has occurred. He added: If the allegation is that the lockdown / level 3 has been broken, then the police should investigate. Chatham and Aylesford MP Tracey Crouch told Kent Online: I’m angry! My constituents have every right to be angry. Their memories of lost loved ones are traumatized knowing they died alone. I’m not even going to start justifying or defending a party in Downing Street. We all deserve a full explanation and an apology, and quickly. The great Tory Sir Roger Gale told Sky News on Wednesday morning: The Prime Minister either has to say there was a party, he didn’t know about it, and he apologizes or he has to officially tell the box ‘expedition: there was no party. If he says I will believe him because deliberately deceiving the House, if that turns out to be the case, would be a matter of resignation. Critics have claimed that rumors of Plan B restrictions were being used to distract from the Christmas party scandal. Sir Charles Walker, MP for Broxbourne, believes any further restrictions will be advisory as they would be so difficult to enforce by law. The events of the past 24 hours probably make that almost impossible now, he told Times Radio. Miriam Cates, Tory MP for Penistone and Stockbridge, said the row between the parties had called into question the whole morality of making such rules. The party row, which has been simmering for days, exploded last night after leaked images emerged from the 2.6million press conference room No.10 which showed press secretary No.10 Allegra Stratton laughing as she seemed to rehearse the answers to questions about a Christmas party. The video, which is said to be from December 22 last year, refers to a Friday party that allegedly took place on December 18, the day the Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party with games, food and drink which took place after midnight. Initially, Number 10 did not say the reports were inaccurate, but said all rules were followed, before later denying that a Christmas party had taken place. However, reports suggested that the party was hosted on WhatsApp and via email, and that there was wine, cheese and secret Santas. Scotland Yard has confirmed officers are reviewing the footage as part of the assessment started last week after complaints from MPs against the party on whether action should be taken against those involved. He warned, however, that the Met had previously refused to investigate alleged Covid violations reported retrospectively. Adam Wagner, attorney for Doughty Street Chambers and expert on Covid laws, said those involved in the party could be in legal danger, despite potential ambiguities in the legislation that could allow them to escape, including if the restrictions applied to No10. In response to the ITV report, a Downing Street spokesperson said: There was no Christmas party. The Covid rules were followed at all times. Ms Stratton was locked in her 2 million Islington home on Wednesday morning. At the time of the alleged rally, the Level 3 rules explicitly prohibited lunches and Christmas parties at work where it is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted. Safiah Ngah, who lost her father to Covid, said the alleged party was absolutely shameful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-downing-street-party-allegra-stratton-pmqs-sajid-javid-b970685.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos