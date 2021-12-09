Donald Trump attacks Boris Johnson: he seems to have gone more to the left





Former President Donald Trump knocked out Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview aired Wednesday suggesting that the leader of the Conservative Party had turned left on some issues, notably related to climate change.

Speaking to Tory radio host Hugh Hewitt, Mr Trump hinted that Mr Johnson’s political leanings had shifted to the left since the president stepped down in January.

His remark came in response to Mr Hewitt’s criticism of Mr Johnson over the accusation that the PM had quashed[ed] Christmas, and the suggestion that right-wing Brexit champion Nigel Farage was angry as a result.

Boris is in big trouble because Nigel is so angry and so is the House of Commons because they had a Christmas party at number 10 last year when Boris canceled Christmas. Do you think he survives this? Hewitt asked.

Well, I don’t know if he actually canceled Christmas, Mr Trump said in response, before adding: I know Boris very well, but he seems to have gone further. And his whole position on the environment has changed a bit.

His remarks appeared to refer to Mr Johnson’s efforts this year to encourage countries participating in the COP26 climate conference to pledge greater emission reductions and his dire warnings about the coming effects of a global warming. Earth.

It is one minute to midnight and we must act now, Mr Johnson warned in November.

Mr Trump went on to say that he was not sure people liked him in the UK, while adding that he had personally always had a good relationship with the Prime Minister.

The former president has said he is hesitant to get in the middle of a dispute between Mr Johnson and Mr Farage, both of whom he has seen as political allies in the past. Mr Johnson appeared alongside Mr Trump when the latter came to the UK on a state visit in late 2019, and Mr Farage campaigned alongside the former president in his many boisterous rallies.

[Y]you know what am i gonna do he asked Mr. Hewitt. This is one of the few cases I get on well with both, Hugh. You know, I get along with both of them.

Mr Trump’s friendly terms with Mr Johnson have somehow endured despite the Prime Minister’s public break-up with his former US counterpart in January following the deadly riot on the United States Capitol. In a public statement, Mr Johnson held Mr Trump personally responsible for the outbreak of violence that day and condemned his actions.

“All my life America has stood for very important things. An idea of ​​freedom, an idea of ​​democracy,” Mr Johnson told reporters in January. As you say, inasmuch as he encouraged people to storming Capitol Hill, and inasmuch as the President has constantly questioned the outcome of free and fair elections, I think that was completely wrong.

“I believe what President Trump said about this is completely wrong and I wholeheartedly condemn encouraging people to behave in the shameful way they did on Capitol Hill,” he said. added at the time.

Others, including conservatives, who condemned Mr. Trump after the events of January 6 have felt the anger of the now ex-president in return; Mr Trump has endorsed the main challengers against those who voted for his impeachment or did not acquiesce in his efforts to overturn legitimate 2020 election results across the United States, and publicly attacked all of them those who have suggested he was responsible for the riot that occurred minutes after he told his supporters to fight for the election to be overturned at a rally outside the White House.

Mr Johnson distanced himself from Mr Trump in the months after the latter stepped down and, in an interview with the Washington Post, appeared to publicly embrace Mr Bidens’ political agenda. He’s even gotten into the habit of repeating the president’s post-Covid economic recovery slogan, Build Back Better.

I really don’t think there was a time I can remember feeling such a full community of ideas and interests, Mr Johnson said in an interview in September, adding: Not just with Biden but with the United States at the moment. We really see things from the same point of view.

