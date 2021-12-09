Jokowi: Must be aware, eradicating corruption is not good | INDONESIA: Reports on topics that made the headlines | DW

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended World Anti-Corruption Day 2021 (Hakordia) at the KPK Red and White Building. Jokowi asked the KPK not to be satisfied with the number of cases it has handled.

“Law enforcement officials, including the KPK, should not be complacent,” Jokowi said in his remarks to the KPK Building on Thursday (09/12).

Because according to Jokowi, the public’s assessment of efforts to eradicate corruption is still not good. Jokowi asked all parties to be aware of this assessment.

“Because the public’s assessment of efforts to eradicate corruption is always seen as bad. Everyone should be aware of this,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the public is putting the issue of eradicating corruption on the back burner as an urgent issue to be resolved. It is with a percentage of 15.2.

“In a nationwide survey in December 2021, the public placed the issue of eradicating corruption as the second issue that needed to be urgently addressed,” Jokowi said.

“The first place is the creation of jobs that people want, which is 37.3%. The second is the eradication of corruption, which is 15.2%. And the third is the price of the products of first necessity, “he continued.

He said that corruption is an extra ordinary crime which has an extraordinary impact. This therefore requires additional handling.

“We realize that corruption is an extraordinary crime which has an extraordinary impact, so it must also be treated in an extraordinary way,” he said.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Death penalty in China China is known as one of the toughest countries to fight corruption. Those who are proven to have harmed the state for more than 100,000 yuan or the equivalent of 215 million rupees will be sentenced to death. One of them was Liu Zhijun, a former Chinese minister of railways who was convicted of corruption and sentenced to death. This verdict has been widely implemented since Xi Jinping was president of the bamboo curtain country.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Law suspended in Malaysia Since 1961, Malaysia has had an anti-corruption law called the Prevention of Corruption Act. Then, in 1982, the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) was created to fulfill this function. In 1997, Malaysia finally enacted the Anti-Corruption Law that would impose the death penalty on perpetrators of corruption.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Suicide in Japan Japan does not have a specific law on corruption. Here, the perpetrators of corruption will be sentenced to a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. However, because the culture of shame in the land of the rising sun is still very strong, corruption is like a great shame for a government official. In 2007, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Toshikatsu Matsuoka committed suicide amid a corruption scandal.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Germany calls for return of anti-corruption funds Corruption also occurs in developed countries of Europe, including Germany. This country at the heart of Europe already has a good financial transparency system. However, if it is proven that a person is corrupt, they are obliged to return all the money that has been corrupted and spend an average of five years in prison.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Excluded in South Korea In this land of ginseng, the perpetrators of corruption will receive extraordinary social sanctions. They will be ostracized by society and even by their own families. Former South Korean President Roh Moo Hyun is one example. Because he was ostracized by his family and couldn’t bear the shame of the corruption case that trapped him, he chose to kill himself by jumping off a cliff.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Giant fines in America America does not apply the death penalty for corrupt perpetrators in its country for human rights reasons. Usually, those responsible for corruption will be sentenced to 5 years in prison plus a fine of $ 2 million. Those who fall under the category of serious corruption cases face a maximum prison term of 20 years.

“Horrible” penalties for perpetrators of corruption in other countries Light sentence plus remission in Indonesia Indonesia is known to continue to improve in the fight against corruption. One of these was the establishment of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in 2002. In Indonesia, perpetrators of corruption are sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, but sometimes it is not. not applied to the end. Later, they will get remission. Many of them were also sentenced to just three or four years in prison. (rap / rzn)



Jokowi hints at death demands in ASABRI case

In his speech, Jokowi also referred to the demand for the death penalty against the accused in the PT ASABRI corruption case, Heru Hidayat.

“Several major corruption cases were also taken seriously, the Jiwasraya case, for example, the convicts were executed by the prosecutor’s office and two of them were sentenced to life imprisonment and assets confiscated until. “IDR 18 trillion was confiscated for the state,” Jokowi said.

Another case that was successfully discovered was the corruption case at ASABRI. In fact, Jokowi said, the accused in this case has asked for the death penalty.

For information, the president-commissioner of PT Trada Alam Minera is sentenced to death in a corruption case at ASABRI. However, Heru himself was sentenced to life in prison in the Jiwasraya scandal.

“In the ASABRI case, 7 defendants were requested ranging from 10 years in prison to the death penalty as well as compensation for convictions handed down by the state up to tens of billions of rupees,” he said. -he declares.

Not only Jiwasraya and ASABRI business, but Jokowi also appreciates the completion of BLBI business. He said that currently the government is working hard to defend the rights of the state which is worth 110 trillion rupees.

“In resolving the BLBI case, the BLBI task force is also working hard to defend the rights of the state, which is worth Rs 110 trillion. Trying to ensure that no debtor or debtor escapes repayments. BLBI, ”Jokowi said. (Editor’s note: ha)

