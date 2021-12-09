Politics
Jokowi: Must be aware, eradicating corruption is not good | INDONESIA: Reports on topics that made the headlines | DW
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended World Anti-Corruption Day 2021 (Hakordia) at the KPK Red and White Building. Jokowi asked the KPK not to be satisfied with the number of cases it has handled.
“Law enforcement officials, including the KPK, should not be complacent,” Jokowi said in his remarks to the KPK Building on Thursday (09/12).
Because according to Jokowi, the public’s assessment of efforts to eradicate corruption is still not good. Jokowi asked all parties to be aware of this assessment.
“Because the public’s assessment of efforts to eradicate corruption is always seen as bad. Everyone should be aware of this,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi said the public is putting the issue of eradicating corruption on the back burner as an urgent issue to be resolved. It is with a percentage of 15.2.
“In a nationwide survey in December 2021, the public placed the issue of eradicating corruption as the second issue that needed to be urgently addressed,” Jokowi said.
“The first place is the creation of jobs that people want, which is 37.3%. The second is the eradication of corruption, which is 15.2%. And the third is the price of the products of first necessity, “he continued.
He said that corruption is an extra ordinary crime which has an extraordinary impact. This therefore requires additional handling.
“We realize that corruption is an extraordinary crime which has an extraordinary impact, so it must also be treated in an extraordinary way,” he said.
Jokowi hints at death demands in ASABRI case
In his speech, Jokowi also referred to the demand for the death penalty against the accused in the PT ASABRI corruption case, Heru Hidayat.
“Several major corruption cases were also taken seriously, the Jiwasraya case, for example, the convicts were executed by the prosecutor’s office and two of them were sentenced to life imprisonment and assets confiscated until. “IDR 18 trillion was confiscated for the state,” Jokowi said.
Another case that was successfully discovered was the corruption case at ASABRI. In fact, Jokowi said, the accused in this case has asked for the death penalty.
For information, the president-commissioner of PT Trada Alam Minera is sentenced to death in a corruption case at ASABRI. However, Heru himself was sentenced to life in prison in the Jiwasraya scandal.
“In the ASABRI case, 7 defendants were requested ranging from 10 years in prison to the death penalty as well as compensation for convictions handed down by the state up to tens of billions of rupees,” he said. -he declares.
Not only Jiwasraya and ASABRI business, but Jokowi also appreciates the completion of BLBI business. He said that currently the government is working hard to defend the rights of the state which is worth 110 trillion rupees.
“In resolving the BLBI case, the BLBI task force is also working hard to defend the rights of the state, which is worth Rs 110 trillion. Trying to ensure that no debtor or debtor escapes repayments. BLBI, ”Jokowi said. (Editor’s note: ha)
Read more on: Detik News
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/id/presiden-jokowi-pemberantasan-korupsi-belum-baik/a-60063566
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
