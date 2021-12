Xi Jinping Dizzy, China’s “pig at the end of the world” causes disaster

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The pork crisis in China has created new problems. Data released on Thursday (12/9/2021) showed that rising food prices in recent times caused China to experience record consumer inflation in November 2021. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of retail price inflation, stood at 2.3% year-on-year according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China or NBS. This figure is the highest since August 2020. “Rising food prices are a key factor, as pork prices are affected by the growth in seasonal consumer demand and the short-term supply of fatty pork,” Dong Liyuan, senior statistician of the NBS. AFP. “On a monthly scale, pork prices rose 12.2%,” Dong added. The need for pork in China itself increases with the winter. China Capital Economics Senior Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard wrote that consumers tend to stock a lot of pork this season. “There are signs that the pork supply is no longer improving,” he said. China’s CPI has indeed been dragged down by the pig in recent years. Previously, pork was scarce and prices soared in 2019 when an African swine fever disease forced farmers to kill millions of Chinese pigs and reduce stocks. Not only pork, but the rise is also attributable to soaring prices for vegetables. In November, vegetable prices recorded a sharp increase of up to 30.6% compared to the same period last year. There are important factors behind this increase. A butcher in Beijing confessed demand is rising sharply for the persistent cold but supply cannot keep up. The same was also expressed by a consumer. A consumer by the name of Yan said that with the onset of winter, many families will be making pork dumplings and saving the ground pork for the dumplings. “It increases demand,” he said. Previously, it was feared that rising inflation in China would put the country at risk of “stagflation”. Indeed, despite high inflation, Chinese growth is slowing. quote AFP, In a virtual meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday 12/06/2021, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the slowdown was due to consumption. In fact, the IMF lowered its growth forecast for China to 5.6% next year. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211209094918-4-297854/xi-jinping-pening-kiamat-babi-china-bawa-bencana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos