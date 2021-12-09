A rule for them: newspapers unleash Boris Johnson over party scandal | Politics





The crisis that engulfed the government over the Downing Street Christmas party scandal has given newspapers the opportunity to beat Boris Johnson with varying degrees of savagery. Amid widespread outrage over video of Staff No.10 joking about whether or not to hold a party during last year’s strict lockdown, some normally favorable headlines reflect that anger with heavily critical front pages. Thursday. The Mail Combines Covid’s new rules announcement on Wednesday with Scandal # 10: One rule for them, new rules for the rest of us, the splash headline reads. He carries a large photo of Allegra Stratton in tears, the No.10 Councilor who resigned on Wednesday after appearing in the leaked video of a lockdown party which Downing Street said never took place. The Sun Also captures the mood of the audience with an elaborate front page of Johnson faked as the Grinch. The headline says: Do what I say … not what I do at Christmas. The Mirror The headline reads Plan B for us. Plan to Lie, Lie, Lie for Him, saying Prime Minister refused to answer questions on two other parties as new Covid rules were introduced for the general population . The Guardian splash on PM triggers Covid Plan B as party scandal engulfs No.10, signaling Boris Johnson rushed through new Covid restrictions amid fears over the Omicron variant, as his government was battling a credibility crisis sparked by the Christmas party scandal. The Telegraph leads with the headline Don’t Go To Work, But Go To Parties, referring to Johnson’s announcement on a Covid B plan rather than any tongue-in-cheek reference to the argument over the alleged No.10 rally. however a smaller story on calls for the Prime Minister to resign if he misleads MPs about the scandal. The Times splash on PM controls go back to work from home. The other story on the front, along with a photo of Stratton making his painful resignation announcement, is titled The Tories Threw A Loud Second Party. In Scotland, where Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Johnson should resign if he is found to be lying, the Scottish says Scottish Tories are lining up to condemn Johnson, and the Edinburgh Evening News splashes with the words of an intensive care nurse: While they were partying, I was dealing with people who were dying. The Save put it more bluntly: the holidays are now over. The Express The headline sticks to the slightly better bad news for the government: PM: Plan B’s best chance for a near-normal Christmas. The Financial Time says Johnson is adopting Plan B to check for virus as anger escalates over the holidays. The depth of the scandal can perhaps be measured by people usually hostile to politics. Star of the day join the bashing. Cluebo reads the headline with the caption saying Captain Cock-up: It was everyone, in lounge # 10, with wine and finger food.

