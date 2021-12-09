Pakistan decides to skip US ‘summit of democracy’





The United States and Pakistan are in contact on various topics and the two sides may engage on this topic “at an opportune time in the future,” Islamabad said.

In March, the United States did not invite Pakistan to a leaders’ climate summit, despite the South Asian country being among the 10 countries most affected by the climate crisis. (PA)

Pakistan has decided not to participate in a US-led “Summit for Democracy”, saying Islamabad is in contact with Washington on multiple issues and “we can engage on this at an opportune time in the future”.

“We are keeping in touch with the United States on a range of issues and believe we can engage in this matter at an appropriate time in the future,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“Pakistan, for its part, will continue to support all efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue, constructive engagement and international cooperation for the advancement of our common goals,” the statement added.

The “Summit for Democracy” is expected to be held virtually on December 9-10.

“Pakistan is a large, functioning democracy with an independent judiciary, a vibrant civil society and free media,” the statement said.

“We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting and promoting the human rights of all citizens. Pakistan has implemented far-reaching reforms in recent years to advance these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results. “

“To be fair, it was a difficult decision for Pakistani leaders, who sincerely wish to deepen their relations with the United States while preserving their strategic relations with China,” analyst Uzair Younus wrote in The Atlantic Council.

“The decision to skip the Democracy Summit, however, is a mistake that undermines this goal and will make it even more difficult for Islamabad to develop better relations with Washington.”

READ MORE: China, Russia: US summit on democracy could spark ‘ideological showdown’

Biden calls a virtual “Summit for Democracy”, but is it really democratic? pic.twitter.com/wrCrdjo0TD

– TRT World (@trtworld) December 8, 2021

Differences in approach to problems

Pakistan’s move comes amid differences between the two allies over multiple issues, including Afghanistan and Islamabad’s strategic partnership with China in recent years.

Islamabad, which negotiated the landmark 2020 Doha peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, urged Washington to release frozen assets from Afghanistan to avert a looming “humanitarian crisis” in the country.

Despite close cooperation in Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has not spoken to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan since he took control of the White House in January 2020.

Khan told reporters in August he wasn’t really waiting for Biden’s call.

In March, Biden did not invite Pakistan to a leaders’ climate summit, despite the South Asian country being among the top 10 countries hit by the climate crisis in recent years.

Pakistan has also sought an active US role in bringing India, its ally, to the negotiating table over the seven-decade Kashmir conflict.

Biden invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit, including major Western allies but also Iraq, India and Pakistan.

Washington’s main rivals China and Russia were not invited.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

