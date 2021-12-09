At 102nd, Jokowi admits Indonesia’s corruption perception index is still low





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) acknowledged that the Corruption Perception Index (GPA) in Indonesia is still low compared to a number of other friendly countries. Photo / Between

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recognize the corruption perception index (IPK) in Indonesia is still small compared to a number of other friendly countries. Therefore, he wants the efforts to minimize corrupt actions in the country to continue. “We must also improve our ranking of the corruption perception index in 2020. In Asia, out of 180 countries. Singapore is third, Brunei Darussalam is 35, Malaysia is 57 and Indonesia is still 102. It takes our hard work to improve. We share our Corruption Perception Index, ”Jokowi said during the 2021 World Anti-Corruption Day (Hakordia) commemoration at the KPK Red and White Building, Kuningan, South Jakarta, Thursday (12/9/2021 ). Also Read: Hinting at high level corruption disclosures Jokowi: Law enforcement officers should not be complacent Another problem, Jokowi said, in a nationwide survey in November 2021, the public places the eradication of corruption as the second urgent problem to be addressed. “The first order is job creation. This is what the community wants to achieve 37.3%. The second order is the eradication of corruption which has reached 15.2%. And the third is the price of basic necessities reaching 10.6%. And if these three things come together as a unit, corruption is the root of other problems, ”Jokowi said. Corruption crimes, Jokowi continued, could interfere with job creation efforts. Corrupt practices can also increase the price of basic necessities. The survey also shows that the public perceives good and bad corruption eradication efforts in a balanced proportion. “Those who rated very good and good up to 32.8% who rated 28.6%. As well as those who rated poor and very bad 34.3%,” he said. On the other hand, Jokowi finds that law enforcement officials have dealt with many high-profile corruption cases. However, he recalled that the authorities are not complacent due to the fact that the community has not given a good assessment of this effort. “However, law enforcement officials, including the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), should not yet be complacent. Because the public’s assessment of efforts to eradicate corruption is still seen as bad. We all need to be aware of that, “Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi hints at death penalty for corruption accused Asabri in Hakordia 2021 Jokowi also revealed that in the midst of this unsatisfactory development, there is an encouraging development factor. “Like the BPS data on the Anti-Corruption Behavior in Society Index, which continues to rise and improve. In 2019 it is 3.7. In 2020 it is 3.84. In 2021, it is at 3.88. This means that it is improving every year, “he concluded. (some blood)

