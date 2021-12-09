Narendra Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday; all celebrations called off after General Bipin Rawat’s death





The Congress president has urged her party workers to strictly avoid organizing any functions on the occasion of her birthday

File image of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday wishes and greetings to Congress President Sonia Gandhi today, 9 December. Taking to his social media account, PM Modi wished the 75-year-old politician a long life and good health. Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health, PM Modi tweeted on his official handle. Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021 Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the party, having led it for two decades since 1998. She assumed the presidency again in 2019 after her son and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post after the party's rout in the 2019 General elections. In the wake of the sudden demise of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Sonia Gandhi informed that she will not take part in any celebrations on her birthday. The Congress president also urged her party workers to strictly avoid organizing any functions for the same. Following this announcement, preparations for a program has been called off. Yesterday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal issued an advisory on the same through his social media handle. Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow the 9th December. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations. KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 8, 2021 Following Venugopals advisory, Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore asserted that all events and celebrations have been canceled as a mark of respect for the brave general. AnIndian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadus Coonoor districton Wednesday, 8 December, in which General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died. According to reports, General Rawat had taken off from Sulur Airbase for Wellington. He was on a visit to Defense Services Staff College, which is in Wellington, Nilgiri Hills, to address the students and faculty there. Group Captain Varun Singh, who is the Directing Staff at DSSC, is the sole survivor of the crash. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries in Wellingtons at Military Hospital. Several prominent personalities expressed their grief at the demise of the late General Rawat and praised his contribution to the armed forces.

