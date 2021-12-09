China PBOC showdown will force Xi to choose sides





Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on television screens in a media center as he delivers a video speech during the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China on 4 November 2021.

HONG KONG, Dec. 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) – President Xi Jinping may be forced to choose sides in the battle against bad debts. Anti-corruption inspectors are searching the People’s Bank of China, a media report says, as a concerted attack on the institution’s debt-deleveraging campaign gains momentum. Officials, according to anonymous sources cited in the the Wall Street newspaper, are hampered by the alleged attempts at independence of the central bank. The PBOC became more powerful, but it was never free to set rates like the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England do. Even so, the presence of disciplinary watchdogs in a stronghold of pro-market reformists seems alarming to their supporters. The technocrats Guo Shuqing and Yi Gang, respectively party secretary and governor of the PBOC, had wide latitude to reduce systemic financial risks as duff loans reached an estimated amount of $ 1.5 trillion and debt of households soared. They have played the tough game, keeping interest rates relatively high throughout the pandemic, blocking heavily indebted companies from domestic credit markets and removing shadow banking. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register This made many investors and bureaucrats understandably cranky. Chinese stock indices are among the worst performing in the world this year. Local governments hate what austerity does to their balance sheets. The finance ministry is unhappy because it is offloading the burden of preserving jobs from a tax standpoint. But Xi’s support for deleveraging, especially for real estate, has been shown to be unwavering. However, the latest shutdown of the real estate sector, which generates up to a third of China’s economic activity, has destabilized markets and swelled the ranks of PBOC enemies. At the same time, Beijing’s confidence in having weathered the worst of the pandemic is fading; Senior officials may have pressured the central bank to lower banks’ reserve requirement ratios on Monday. They could then order the PBOC to lower benchmark rates, which would ease a long-standing rally in the yuan, or ease other credit restrictions. Shares of debt-ridden developer China Evergrande (3333.HK) climbed 4% on Thursday morning, and the benchmark CSI300 rose. If Xi no longer finds his central bankers, the economic rebalancing could be put on hold for now. To follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Inspectors from the Chinese anti-corruption agency have visited the People’s Bank of China in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on December 8, citing anonymous sources. Inspections focus on whether the PBOC has sought to become independent from the control of the Chinese Communist Party and also whether it has mismanaged the financial risks associated with the China Evergrande and Ant group, the report added. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial calendar information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big companies and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

