Mourners demand justice for Sri Lankan lynched in Pakistan | Crime News





Hundreds of people in Sri Lanka attend the funeral of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was killed by a mob in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Ganemulla, Sri Lanka Mourners who gathered for the funeral of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan being lynched by a mob in Pakistan for alleged blasphemy, urged authorities in the two South Asian countries to do justice to the victim.

Diyawadana’s body was transported to Polhena cemetery in Ganemulla, 25 km (11 miles) from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Wednesday, after Buddhist rites were held.

The 48-year-old man was attacked by a mob and burned alive in Sialkot, Pakistan, where he worked as a factory manager on Friday. Factory workers allegedly accused him of desecrating posters bearing the name of the Prophet Muhammad.

He is survived by his wife, Nilushi, and his two sons, aged 14 and nine. Many prominent politicians have arrived at Diyawadanas’ home in Ganemulla, along with Buddhist and Catholic leaders, to pay homage to him. Some 400 to 500 people joined the funeral procession from Diyawadana’s house to the cemetery.

I’m just too shocked to say what I want with anyone right now. My world has fallen apart, his wife Nilushi told Al Jazeera. Lots of politicians came and offered to help and said they were sorry for my loss.

Manjula, a close relative with a name, said the family expects Pakistani authorities to punish those responsible.

There may be diplomatic considerations but since we are friends [with Pakistan] more can be done, he said when asked if he was satisfied with the Sri Lankan government’s response.

Punish guilt

Blasphemy allegations have often sparked multiple mob attacks in Pakistan, where blasphemy carries the death penalty.

Pakistani authorities have said they have arrested dozens of people in connection with the murder and the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, has promised those found guilty will be severely punished.

But Kavinda Jayawardhana, Member of Parliament for the Diyawadanas home district, accused powerful officials in Pakistan of trying to sweep the murder under the rug and criticized Defense Minister Pervez Khattak for saying in response to the lynching that the murders take place when young people get emotional.

We saw the Pakistani defense minister trying to ignore the fact that the boys were boys. The Minister of Defense must apologize and punish these terrorists. We are opposed to any attempt to launder them, Jayawardhana said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s former human rights commissioner Prathiba Mahanamahewa said failure to deliver justice over the incident could lead to a deterioration in relations with Pakistan, including at the next session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Claims that the lynching was carried out by supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a group whose ban was recently lifted, do not constitute a vote of confidence in Pakistan’s threat assessment capacity, he added.

Pakistan has been a friend of Sri Lanka at UNHRC in the past. The best way for Pakistan is to punish the culprits and apologize to the UNHRC, Mahanamahewa said.

Pakistan is a country that is trying to rebuild its brand internationally, and this is a blow to its brand building activities.

After speaking to members of the Diyawadanas family on Wednesday, Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahindra Yapa Abeywardena urged Sri Lankans not to target anyone because of the killing.

We must preserve our humanity. This is what Priyantha would have wanted, he told media.

Manjula said that despite the murder of his next of kin, he feels no animosity towards Muslims.

I know the family feels that too. We never thought of being angry with Muslims here or in Pakistan. These guys [the killers] are extremists and for the sake of ordinary people these groups must be crushed, said Manjula.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/8/mourners-demand-justice-for-sri-lankan-man-lynched-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos