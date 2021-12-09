Our polls show the public has had enough, Boris Johnson is no longer Prime Minister “Teflon”

It’s rare that I’m more surprised in politics, I’m no longer a veteran of politics, but the past 10 years or so have provided enough drama to last a lifetime, but the public reaction to the so-called Christmas party of the # 10 during Covid restrictions caught me a bit off guard. This government frankly did well with mishaps, gaffes and blatant lies, so it is fair to ask why this time around should be any different.

During the pandemic, the public has been relatively kind to the government in terms of approving and supporting their Covid policies.

Governments’ response to the onset of the pandemic drew unprecedented levels of support (a +50 net approval rating in our Covid tracker in April 2020), and although they never fully recovered from the journey of Dominic Cummings at Barnard Castle (up to +14 in mid-May, a 72% decrease in five weeks), the successful rollout of the vaccine in 2021 has given them a much needed boost.

Our Teflon Premier has continued to keep negative stories from sticking to his skin. While some of those around him, like Cummings, have finally left the inner workings of government, it really feels like Matt Hancock was never held responsible for poor decision-making during the pandemic. But let’s not forget that he resigned reluctantly after being publicly supported by the Prime Minister.

So why is it different this time around? There is always some cumulative effect.

That Downing Street party and the leaked video that followed of officials laughing may be the straw that broke the camel’s back, but realistically the way the public perceives governments and politicians is an assessment of the whole their work. Considering the government has been repeatedly hammered in the past few months over sleazy allegations that have seen the Tories’ heads disappear in the voting intentions polls, we’ll have to wait and see if they are. a turn at Barnard Castle, or just another nail in the coffin of government.

However, as with all issues like this, cuts are important. Three-quarters of those we interviewed at Savanta ComRes last week said they had heard at least something about the story. Since the video leaked to ITV News on Tuesday, Ant and Dec have poked fun at the PM to I am a celebrity, BBC breakfast, Hello Great Britain and Sky News chairing empties the usual government seat on morning broadcast tours after refusing to nominate a minister, and sheer anger on Tom Bradby’s face as he anchored the ITVs News at ten last night was there for everyone to see. Increased awareness of history equates to a growing number of voters getting angry about it.

But nothing matters more to the British public than fairness, and whether this blatant disregard for the rules taps into the public’s awareness of injustice will matter. In our latest snapshot on Wednesday, 79% say the No.10 Christmas party and subsequent lies let down the NHS, 83% say it let the general public down, and 83% also say that he let those who lost loved ones to Covid down.

Eighty-one percent (12.5 percent more than less than a week ago) now say they agree with the claim that there is a rule for government and a rule for everyone. And 54% say the PM should pay the ultimate price and step down (including 33% of Tory voters), 8% more than when he was accused of saying he preferred to see bodies piling up rather than ordering another lockout.

The court of public opinion is rarely lenient, but the government and the Prime Minister are going to have to ask the British public for a generous extra helping of forgiveness alongside their turkey this Christmas.

Chris Hopkins is Director of Policy Research at Savanta ComRes