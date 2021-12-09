Biden to Speak Out on White House Top Democracy ‘Recession’

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden, who is due to address the summit when it opens on Thursday and again on Friday, will call on attendees to dedicate themselves to “reversing the democratic recession and ensure that democracies are at the service of their people “.

Biden also plans to speak about the importance of voting rights at home, much like he did at a birthday celebration at the capital’s Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, according to a senior official with the administration which presented the event to journalists on condition of anonymity. At the time, the president called the vote a “fundamental right” and denounced efforts to restrict it as “the most anti-American thing” imaginable.

The summit comes as America’s democracy faces serious challenges for its institutions and traditions.

Locally elected officials are resigning at an alarming rate amid clashes with angry voices at school board meetings, election offices and town halls. States pass laws to limit access to the ballot, making it more difficult for Americans to vote. And the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill left many members of a U.S. political party clinging to Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, eroding confidence in the correctness of the vote.

Biden said passing his ambitious national agenda – the $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill he enacted, along with the roughly $ 2,000 billion Build Back Better Act of social and climate initiatives underway in the Senate – will demonstrate how democracy can improve people’s lives.

Some advocates also want Biden to focus on other ways to strengthen democracy at home. A first test will take place on Thursday as the House prepares to approve the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the third in a trio of bills – alongside the Freedom to Vote Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. John Lewis’ voting rights – largely supported by Democrats in Congress but blocked by Republicans. in the Senate.

“The United States has a thriving democracy, but it has suffered in recent years,” said Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, whose annual report marked the 15th consecutive year of global democratic slide. “Right now we’re going through a phase in America where it’s very difficult to get things done and really prove that democracy can be effective.”

Biden has made the promotion of democratic values ​​a central point of his foreign policy and has repeatedly stressed the need for the United States and other like-minded allies to demonstrate that democracies are a better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

But during the first year of his presidency, democratic freedoms have continued to erode.

In its new annual report released on Wednesday, CIVICUS Monitor, a global rights index, said 13 countries saw their civil liberties worsened in 2021 compared to the previous year. Only one, Mongolia, has seen its civil liberties improve, according to the report. Of the 197 countries classified by the group, only 39 have been classified as public companies.

A Pew Research Center report released this week said that while “people love democracy, their commitment to it is often not very strong.” Even rich countries, including the United States, have people who are in favor of military rule, according to the report.

Another group, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing democratic retreat “has never been higher” than in the past decade, with the United States added to the list alongside India and Brazil.

Chinese officials have issued a flood of public criticism of the summit, with a senior government official even calling it a “joke.” within its territory and opposes its having any contact on its own with foreign governments.

“The American side claims that their so-called democracy summit is to defend democracy, so I can’t help but ask with the most abundant and advanced medical resources and technology, how the United States has could they allow more than 800,000 of their residents to die from the virus and leave nearly 50 million people still suffering from COVID? “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this week.” With such human rights tragedies, how can the United States stand up for democracy? “

Other uninvited countries have expressed their dissatisfaction. Hungary, the only member of the European Union not invited, tried to prevent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the summit. During the 2020 campaign, Biden called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a “thug”.

The White House declined to comment on how it decided who was invited and who was not on the list.

For example, Turkey, another NATO member, and Egypt, a key US ally in the Middle East, were also left out. The Biden administration has raised human rights concerns regarding the two nations. However, Poland, which has been criticized for undermining the independence of its judiciary and its media, was invited.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the invitation list was not meant to be a “stamp of approval or disapproval.”

“It’s just about having a wide range of voices, faces and representatives in the discussion,” she said.