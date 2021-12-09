In collaboration with the community, President Joko Widodo plants trees in former mining areas

The Sintang flood in November 2021 left many questions about improving environmental governance in the future. One solution is the Forest and Land Rehabilitation Program (RHL). GRB should be a useful instrument in a landscape-based governance format. Landscape management in synergy with regional planning is an essential effort to deal with flooded watersheds (DTA) covering an area of ​​6,941,735 ha.

Overcoming the Sintang Flood also means saving the Regency of Sekadau and the Regency of Sanggau below. This state of mind is the reason for the Environmental Restoration by Planting Program in Kedabang Village, Kota Sintang District, which was led by President Joko Widodo, Minister of Environment and Forestry (LHK ) Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Suharyanto, Governor of West Kalimantan Sutarmidji and Sintang Regent Jarot Winarno. and the community on December 8, 2021.

At the time of the start of plantations, President Joko Widodo hoped that through the efforts of the RHL, the water catchment areas (DTA) or the catchment areas of the upper reaches of the Kapuas River and the Melawi River that were damaged due to mining and planting activities could recover. Tree planting should also be done in other former mining areas.

“In addition, we will also build a nursery in the environment of the Kapuas river as part of the replanting, the rehabilitation of our damaged forests,” said President Joko Widodo.

The Minister of Environment and Forests, Siti Nurbaya, who accompanied President Joko Widodo, stressed that the upstream area of ​​the Kapuas watershed is a water catchment area that must be conserved because the storage potential of Resistant water largely comes from this area. “If this area is damaged, the great hydrological potential will be lost,” Minister Siti said.

The plan is to build a large-scale nursery unit that can produce 10 million seedlings per year for RHL in West Kalimantan, in particular DTA in Kapuas. According to Minister Siti, the construction of this nursery can be carried out using a public-private partnership model in which the private sector directly participates in the responsibility for the restoration of the environment.

Minister Siti then explained that the program to rehabilitate former mining land covering an area of ​​10 hectares (ha) would be an important step for the massive rehabilitation of the Kapuas watershed, which has a watershed of 9,659,790 ha. The allocation of the planned programs is now carried out and will always be updated according to the evolution of the physical and socio-economic dynamics. Its synergy with land use planning is an absolute step that must be taken for the stimulus program to become an integral part of local economic development which will lead to the formation of a regional growth engine that will make the people of West Kalimantan prosper in his outfit.

“For this reason, the selection of plant reforestation products that have environmental and economic advantages is a strategy adopted to create harmony in economic development and improve the quality of the environment,” said Minister Siti.

The rehabilitation of old mining lands with the community is an effort to reduce the sediment input to the Kapuas River so that its retention capacity is maintained and able to withstand the runoff of the rains. The results of the flood investigations carried out after the incident showed that mining activities outside the forest area contributed a lot of sediment to the body of the Kapuas River, so its capacity decreased and could not accommodate runoff, causing it to overflow and causing flooding in the neighborhood.

The former mine planting site is a Zone d’Autre-Use (APL) which has been neglected since 1990. Planting with this particular model is carried out using block compost technology as a planting medium which has been tested. in several provinces.

The number of seeds planted at the planting place was 4,050 stems consisting of durian, avocado, longan, matoa, mango, crystalline guava, water guava, jackfruit, cempedak, jengkol , soursop, petai, calliandra, fir and mahogany. The types of plants planted are productive plants that are expected to improve ecological functions and add economic value to the community from crop production. The plantation activity involved 1,000 people affected by the catastrophic floods.

This activity will carry out intensive maintenance up to grade 3 and provide support to the community. In addition, recovery activities through forest and land rehabilitation will be scaled up in the former abandoned mining areas of West Kalimantan Province.

Planting activities at old abandoned mining sites are part of environmental restoration efforts that are expected to reduce and prevent future disasters. The active support and participation of all parties concerned, both central and regional governments, BUMN, the private sector and the community is essential for the success of the goal of environmental recovery and maintenance of sustainability. the carrying capacity of ecosystems and natural resources. resources for the sustainability of life and the well-being of the community.

